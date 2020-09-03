Recent Trip Bookings Reveal Americans Prepare to Travel Internationally in Early 2021
Sep 03, 2020, 16:03 ET
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel stalled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, data from travel insurance aggregator, Squaremouth, shows that 65% of trips for 2021 booked this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, are to international destinations.
Travelers Planning International Adventures In 2021
A pent up desire to travel abroad has led the majority of Americans to plan international trips for the beginning of 2021.
- International destinations account for 86% of all planned trips in January and February 2021.
Travel Restrictions Play a Role in International Destination Selection
Most international trips are booked to destinations that are already accessible to Americans.
- Mexico is the most popular international destination in the new year, replacing the US as the top destination for the first time since COVID-19 began.
- Caribbean countries make up the remaining top 5 international destinations - The Bahamas, US Virgin Islands, Aruba, and Jamaica.
Methodology: Data is based on all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between March 12 - August 15, 2020, for travel in 2021.
KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:
Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH
SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.
Available Topic Expert:
Kasara Barto
[email protected]
SOURCE Squaremouth