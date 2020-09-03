Recent Trip Bookings Reveal Americans Prepare to Travel Internationally in Early 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel stalled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, data from travel insurance aggregator, Squaremouth , shows that 65% of trips for 2021 booked this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, are to international destinations.

Travelers Planning International Adventures In 2021

A pent up desire to travel abroad has led the majority of Americans to plan international trips for the beginning of 2021.

International destinations account for 86% of all planned trips in January and February 2021 .

Travel Restrictions Play a Role in International Destination Selection

Most international trips are booked to destinations that are already accessible to Americans.

Mexico is the most popular international destination in the new year, replacing the US as the top destination for the first time since COVID-19 began.

is the most popular international destination in the new year, replacing the US as the top destination for the first time since COVID-19 began. Caribbean countries make up the remaining top 5 international destinations - The Bahamas , US Virgin Islands, Aruba , and Jamaica .

Methodology: Data is based on all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between March 12 - August 15, 2020, for travel in 2021.

KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:

Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert:

Kasara Barto

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

https://www.squaremouth.com

