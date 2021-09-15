Recently Launched Podcasting Platform Boomcaster Provides Studio-Quality Recordings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomcaster, a recently launched podcasting and vodcasting platform, provides studio-quality recordings and the ability to livestream to YouTube and Facebook.

Boomcaster is setting new benchmarks for production quality by recording each participant locally, in real time, and then uploading the files to the Boomcaster cloud. The result is studio-quality audio and video that is unaffected by network glitches or bandwidth issues. By recording locally, Boomcaster doesn't rely on the quality of each participant's network connection, which can result in poor-quality audio recording.

Raf Los, who has been using Boomcaster for his "Down The Security Rabbit Hole Podcast," said, "The best part of Boomcaster is knowing that I will get super-high-quality audio and video as separate tracks, regardless of the network-related issues like out-of-sync audio, grainy video, etc., that can happen during a podcast recording session."

Boomcaster, which doesn't require users to download software, creates a separate web recording as a backup so users are guaranteed never to lose an interview. Boomcaster also allows users to schedule podcasts and send invitations.

Users can also customize Boomcaster sessions with their logo and color palette to brand their podcasts and vodcasts.

Hari Gopalakrishna, the founder and CEO of Boomcaster, created the service after realizing the quality of his podcasts fluctuated based on the bandwidth and strength of his internet connection. He also needed separate tracks for editing and wanted to livestream while recording; the alternative was to have each participant download and install specialized software on their computers, which, he said, "seemed daunting for us and our guests. This is what set me on a journey to build a super-reliable, but simple podcast recording solution for professionals and novices alike."

"I have been a podcaster for a long time and have used different software for recording and livestreaming. Boomcaster is hands down one of the simplest and the most user-friendly application I have come across," said Mitch Robbins, host of "The Med-tech Talent Lab."

