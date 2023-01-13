RECENTLY RENOVATED HELLAS FIELD READY FOR XAVIER PREP SOFTBALL SEASON

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier College Preparatory High School's Gators softball team is preparing for the new season on their recently renovated multi-use sports field which features a top-of-the-line Hellas turf system.

Renovation at the Gator's new field began with removing the previous turf. Hellas crews then installed a Cushdrain® shock pad, an elastic layer paved into place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that absorbs shock and provides planarity to the field while holding its form throughout multiple life cycles of turf. The Cushdrain improves drainage of the field and reduces athlete injuries caused by hard impacts.

Hellas' Design Build team worked with Xavier Prep to create the new field design using Matrix Helix® turf, which features corkscrew shaped monofilament fibers that are extremely stable and durable while having shape memory technology that allows the fibers to bounce back after impact. The multi-purpose field includes lines for soccer, lacrosse, and flag football with an additional softball field.

The Helix technology in the turf fibers works to secure the field's Ecotherm® infill preventing migration and "splash-out," which provides a uniform playing surface with increased stability for athletes. Ecotherm infill is made of 100% recyclable materials designed to keep field temperatures up to 30°F cooler than synthetic fields that use generic SBR crumb rubber infill. In southern and southwestern states where daytime temperatures can reach well over 100°F, cooler field temperatures are extremely important to safety of players on the field.

"The multi-sport fields are much cooler with Ecotherm infill by Hellas," says Xavier Prep Athletic Director and Vice Principal for Activities Sister Lynn Winsor. "The coaches and athletes really notice how much cooler the fields are especially as we prepare for our summer camps and clinics." Winsor has been at Xavier Prep since 1977.

Hellas Vice President of Business Development James Towsley says, "These improvements will have a tremendous impact on player performance and safety."

The Xavier Prep Gators are one of the winningest high school athletic programs in the United States with 149 state championships in the Title IX era. Hellas is a choice provider of synthetic turf fields, tracks, and tennis courts for K-12 schools across the nation and has operational hubs in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, track, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com .

About Xavier College Preparatory is an all-girls private Catholic high school. Located near downtown Phoenix, Arizona, Xavier College Preparatory is part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, which draws students from 120 schools around the area. For more information visit www.xcp.org .

