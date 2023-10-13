Recession Warning and the Role of Precious Metals as a Hedge Protection

News provided by

Orion Metal Exchange

13 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Government officials, central bankers, and mainstream financial media pundits all claim that the US economy has dodged a recession but there are still recession warning signs flashing reports Orion Metal Exchange.

In a recent report, Deutsche Bank a major financial institution has issued a stark warning about the looming possibility of a recession in the United States, based on a comprehensive analysis of historical data. The bank's research, conducted by its head of global economics and thematic research, Jim Reid, identified four key macroeconomic triggers that have historically preceded economic downturns. These triggers are as follows;

Inflation Spike: The report reveals that price inflation reached a four-decade high during the summer of 2022 and, while it has moderated somewhat, it has started to rise again in recent months. Historically, a 3% increase in price inflation over a 24-month period has led to a recession within three years in 77% of cases.

Inverted Yield Curve: The US Treasury yield curve has been inverted since July 2022, a phenomenon that has preceded a recession in 74% of cases since 1854. When considering data from 1953 onwards, the hit rate increases to nearly 80%.

Rapid Rise in Interest Rates: To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by more than 5% in just 18 months. Historically, a 2.5% increase in short-term interest rates over a 24-month period has led to a recession in 69% of cases. The report emphasizes that the US economy is particularly sensitive to interest rate hikes due to its reliance on borrowing and spending.

Oil Price Shock: The price of Brent crude has risen by about 33% since June, contradicting the narrative of disinflation. Historical data reveals that when oil prices spike by 25% over a 12-month period, the US has entered a recession in 45.9% of cases.

Amidst these concerning economic indicators, it is essential for investors to consider safe-haven assets that provide a hedge against economic uncertainty. Precious metals, such as gold and silver, have long been recognized as reliable stores of value during turbulent times. They tend to retain their worth and often appreciate when traditional markets falter.

As the global economic landscape remains uncertain, many investors are turning to precious metals to safeguard their wealth. It's crucial to have a diversified portfolio that includes assets like gold and silver to mitigate potential risks associated with economic downturns.

Orion Metal Exchange offers a variety of self-directed individual retirement account programs that enable investors to own physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Tangible precious metal IRA accounts are easy to set up, cost-effective to maintain and offer a way to own tangible precious metals in an IRS-compliant accredited retirement account.

To learn more about Orion Metal Exchange and its gold IRAs, please visit www.orionmetalexchange.com.

Orion Metal Exchange
Contact Name: Customer Service
Phone Number: 877-420-1682
Email Address: [email protected]
www.orionmetalexchange.com 

SOURCE Orion Metal Exchange

Also from this source

Analyzing Inflation's Effects on the Economy and Precious Metals

Analyzing Inflation's Effects on the Economy and Precious Metals

Inflation, the persistent increase in the general price level of goods and services, is a topic of growing concern worldwide reports Orion Metal...
Economic Experts Warn of Likely Collapse Amid Unsustainable Debt Levels - Got Gold?

Economic Experts Warn of Likely Collapse Amid Unsustainable Debt Levels - Got Gold?

Considering the alarming levels of debt accumulation witnessed over the past few decades, economists and financial analysts are sounding the alarm,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Precious Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.