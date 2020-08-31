Recharge Clinic Delivers Lasting Laser Hair Removal with the Astanza MeDioStar

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Clinic is now offering fast, long-lasting, and pain-free laser hair removal with the Astanza MeDioStar diode laser. Recharge Clinic is Ocala's leading revitalization clinic and offers a wide range of aesthetic and medical services including superior laser hair removal, hormone therapy, photofacials, regenerative therapy, medical weight loss, and more. With the addition of the MeDioStar, Recharge Clinic plans to remove unwanted hair for all skin types.

"Recharge Clinic provides the latest aesthetic procedures to help our patients look great, and more importantly, feel great," said Cynthia Tieche, owner. "We are so excited to add the Astanza MeDioStar laser to our practice and start delivering faster, safer, pain-free laser treatments to our patients with unwanted hair."

The Astanza MeDioStar is a revolutionary diode laser that offers long-lasting hair removal results for patients of all skin types, even newly tanned skin. The MeDioStar uses a unique 810 nm and 940 nm wavelength combination to ensure optimal melanin absorption while protecting the surrounding skin tissue. Furthermore, the MeDioStar uses an industry-leading 10 cm2 spot size for better penetration to precisely target and destroy deeply embedded hair follicles. This large spot size can also perform treatments in as little as 4 minutes on large body areas like the back, chest, and full legs.

"Dr. Tieche and the Recharge Clinic staff are true professionals that are dedicated to results and the success of their patients," said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. "We couldn't be happier to partner with them and have our Astanza MeDioStar technology used by such a hardworking team who prioritizes their patients' wants and outcomes."

Recharge Clinic is currently offering introductory pricing for laser hair removal through September. Call (352)-512-9996 to schedule a free consultation.

About Recharge Clinic

Recharge Clinic is a revitalization clinic that provides a variety of medical and aesthetic services, including stem cell therapy, laser hair removal, spider vein removal, injectables, and more. The clinic is owned and led by Dr. Steven Tieche, M.D. who is a board certified physician in anesthesiology and his wife, Cynthia Tieche, who is certified in sports nutrition, personal training, wellness coaching, and more.

To schedule a consultation, visit https://rechargeocalaclinic.com/ or call (352)-512-9996. Recharge Clinic is located at 47 SW 17th Street, Suite A Ocala, Florida 34471.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

SOURCE Astanza Laser

Related Links

http://www.AstanzaLaser.com

