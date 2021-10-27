Rechargeable Batteries Market to Reach $150.0 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rechargeable Batteries Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid Batteries, Li-ion Batteries, NiMH Batteries, NiCd Batteries, and Others), Capacity (150 - 1000 mAh, 1300 - 2700 mAh, 3000 - 4000 mAh, 4000 - 6000 mAh, 6000 - 10000 mAh, and more than 10000 mAh), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automobile, Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global rechargeable batteries industry was estimated at $90.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $150.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for continuous power supply from the mining and oil & gas industries and increasing need for electrification and continuous power supply in developing regions drive the growth of the global rechargeable batteries market. On the other hand, strict regulations pertaining to emission reduction in fossil fuel-powered equipment impede the growth to some extent. However, advent of digital technology solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (355 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9659

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to disrupted supply chain, thereby impacting the global rechargeable batteries market negatively.

However, the global situation is getting ameliorated and the market is projected to recoup soon.

The lead-acid batteries segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on battery type, the lead-acid batteries segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global rechargeable batteries market, owing to the benefit of uninterrupted power supply in automotive, telecommunication, transport vehicles, and electric bikes. At the same time, the Li-ion batteries segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to its growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). This is attributed to the huge demand for these batteries from the automotive sector.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Rechargeable Batteries Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9659?reqfor=covid

The consumer electronics segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the automobile segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global rechargeable batteries market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Growing consumption of consumer electronics devices such as LCD displays, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices such as fitness bands drives the segment growth. However, the consumer electronics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global rechargeable batteries market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. This is because continuous developments in the consumer electronics and automotive verticals have led to a steep increase in the application of rechargeable batteries in the province. Simultaneously, North America is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is due to decreased cost of Li-ion batteries, increased sale of consumer electronics, and rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rechargeable-batteries-market/purchase-options

Key players in the industry-

EnerSysl

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

Saft

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

Apple Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Portable battery market is projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Solar battery market is projected to reach $360.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Solid state battery market is projected to reach $1,407.69 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 49% from 2018 to 2025.

Lithium-ion battery market is projected to hit $129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Lead–acid battery market is projected to reach $59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Lithium-iron phosphate batteries market is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Nano battery market is expected to reach $28.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Industrial batteries market is projected to reach $30.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Lithium sulfur battery market is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Battery Technology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Secondary Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electric Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Transportation Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Utility Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedInTwitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research