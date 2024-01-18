Rechat Names Zane Burnett Vice President of Innovation & Industry Insight

Real estate marketing veteran brings experience building and scaling marketing and digital product platforms at leading brokerages

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rechat, the AI-powered ecosystem that empowers agents to manage their entire business from the palm of their hand, today announced that Zane Burnett has joined the company as Vice President of Innovation & Industry Insight. Burnett has held senior product marketing positions at some of the nation's most successful brokerage firms.

In the newly created role, Burnett will oversee Rechat's industry relationships, strategic planning and implementation and product development, which are central to the company's mission to create an all-in-one solution that drives agent efficiency and productivity. He reports to Rechat Founder and CEO Shayan Hamidi.

"Zane brings considerable industry relationships and experience working directly with brokerages and their agents. This gives him a deep understanding of the pain points brokers and agents face on a daily basis and the current solutions available in the marketplace," Hamidi said. "His unique perspective will allow us to continue to build on our current offerings to create an unparalleled solution that evolves as the industry does."

Burnett joins Rechat from Willis Allen Real Estate, a luxury boutique firm with seven offices in Southern California, where he was Chief Digital Officer for more than four years. Prior to joining Willis Allen, Burnett served as a consultant to a number of brokerages, proptech startups and other organizations, including ActivePipe and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Earlier, he was Vice President of Digital Innovation and Technology at Alain Pinel REALTORS®, one of the nation's largest luxury real estate brokerages in the San Francisco Bay area, which was acquired by Compass. Burnett began his career as Vice President of Marketing & Technology at Fillmore Real Estate, which at the time was New York City's largest independent brokerage firm.

"There are a number of companies trying to simplify the process of buying and selling homes. What impressed me about Rechat is that it isn't built on legacy software. Rechat's forward-looking approach has enabled it to build a complete and integrated ecosystem and leverage AI in ways others simply cannot," Burnett said. "I'm excited to work with Shayan and the rest of the Rechat team to continue to provide real estate professionals with the tools they need to differentiate themselves and ultimately create a better client experience."

A veteran, Burnett served as an Explosive Ordnance Technician with the U.S. Air Force. He also was an advisory board member for Rutgers University's Big Data program.

About Rechat

Rechat was built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business. Rechat is powered by AI, and includes a fully integrated marketing suite, CRM and transaction management platform. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Available across web and all mobile platforms, Rechat prioritizes integrations with third-party products and delivers an engaging user experience through comprehensive MLS data availability, API connections, and an agent-first UI – resulting in an increased user-adoption rate for all of its clients. For more information, visit: https://rechat.com/ .

SOURCE Rechat