Rechat partners with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Partners to Elevate the Real Estate Experience in Southern California

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rechat, an Experience Management Platform and provider of real estate technology solutions, announced its partnership with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, the premier Southern California luxury real estate brokerage renowned for its exceptional service and deep market expertise.

This strategic partnership aims to empower Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's advisors with cutting-edge technology that streamlines their marketing efforts, enhances client experience, and allows its advisors to complete all of their work within one ecosystem. By integrating Rechat's award-winning platform, Pacific Sotheby's advisors will have access to a comprehensive suite of features, including automated marketing campaigns, advanced CRM capabilities, and powerful email communications, enabling them to focus on what they do best: providing unparalleled service and expertise to their clients.

"Our partnership with Rechat represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering an exceptional real estate experience," said Will Stokes, CTO at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "With Rechat's advanced platform, our advisors will be better equipped to connect with clients, market luxury properties effectively, and manage their workflows seamlessly. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to set new standards in the luxury real estate market."

Rechat's platform is designed to help real estate professionals harness the power of technology to optimize their marketing strategies and improve productivity. With user-friendly tools that allow for customization and personalization, agents can engage clients more effectively and create meaningful relationships at scale in today's competitive market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, a brokerage that shares our vision of innovation in the real estate industry and prioritizes the consumer experience," said Shayan Hamidi, CEO at Rechat. "Together, we will elevate the way luxury real estate is marketed and sold, providing their advisors with the tools they need to succeed in this ever-evolving industry."

As the Southern California real estate market continues to grow, this partnership positions Pacific Sotheby's International Realty at the forefront of industry innovation, ensuring that its advisors and clients benefit from the best technology available.

About Rechat: Rechat is real estate's only AI-powered Experience Management Platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. For more information, visit: https://rechat.com/ .

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 and quickly grew into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. In 2018, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty expanded its reach by acquiring the Sotheby's International Realty affiliation in Orange County and the Coachella Valley markets, allowing for contiguous service territory throughout Southern California, representing over 120 miles of prime coastal real estate and the expanding Desert markets. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty supports over 900 elite real estate professionals throughout Southern California, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brand's global network. The firm's listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website, the most visited luxury real estate website in the world, reaching over 34 million per year. In addition to the referral opportunities and expanded exposure generated from this source, both its brokers and clients benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction houses and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/pacificsir/

SOURCE Rechat