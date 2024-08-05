Rechat Partners with Peerage Realty to Propel Real Estate Technology Forward

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rechat, an Experience Management Platform and provider of real estate technology solutions, announced its strategic partnership with Peerage Realty Partners, a top 10 residential real estate services firm with extensive operations across North America, principally through its affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty. This collaboration heralds a significant step forward in advancing the real estate industry through state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled service.

"We are delighted to partner with Rechat to enhance our technological capabilities and provide our advisors with industry-leading tools," stated Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners. "This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our ongoing commitment to leveraging innovation to better serve our clients and propel growth across our network."

Rechat, a real estate technology Experience Management Platform, announced its partnership with Peerage Realty Partners. Post this

Through this partnership, Rechat is positioned to offer its advanced suite of tools and services into the operations of all Peerage Realty Partners brokerages, equipping its advisors with the latest advancements in real estate technology. Rechat's Experience Management Platform offers a seamlessly integrated suite of world-class products that are meticulously crafted to aid in the production of highly curated marketing collateral, elevate client engagement, and allow advisors to conduct all of their business from one space.

"We are thrilled to unite with Peerage Realty in our shared mission to empower real estate professionals with AI-driven technology," Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi said. "At Rechat, we are dedicated to equipping agents with all of the tools they need -- in one single tab or one single app -- to excel in today's competitive market. Through this partnership, we anticipate supporting Peerage Realty Partners' advisors in reaching new heights of success."

"Peerage is well known in the space for its strategic prowess," added Zane Burnett, VP of Innovation and Industry Strategy at Rechat. "This partnership further adds to their commitment to innovate and keep their advisors at the forefront of effective technology, all with the ultimate goal of better serving their customers and clients through experience management."

Peerage Realty Partners recognizes the transformative potential of Rechat's technology for its advisors and clients. By using Rechat's platform, Peerage aims to further optimize advisor productivity, streamline transactions, and deliver unparalleled experiences to buyers and sellers through Rechat's Experience Management Platform.

The partnership between Rechat and Peerage Realty Partners represents a shared dedication to the best in real estate technology and delivering exceptional value to advisors and clients alike. Together, these two entities are poised to lead the Peerage network into a new era of efficiency, connectivity, and success.

About Rechat: Rechat is real estate's only AI-powered Experience Management Platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. For more information, visit: https://rechat.com/ .

About Peerage Realty Partners: Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to transact about US$34.8 billion (C$47.7 billion) in sales in 2024 through its partner firms. It has over 6,100 best-in-class sales representatives (4,500 are agents of Sotheby's International Realty affiliates) and employees with 206 offices in Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

SOURCE Rechat