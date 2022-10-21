Recipe Apps Market to grow by USD 421.03 Mn; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Recipe Apps Market by End-user, Product type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 421.03 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. North America is identified as the key growth region in the market. About 33% of the market growth is expected to come from this region during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic and non-chronic illnesses due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles is driving the growth of the regional market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global recipe apps market is fragmented due to the presence of several large and small vendors. Vendors in the market compete among themselves to increase their market share based on solution differentiation, pricing, portfolios, and value-added services. They are also differentiating their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Major vendors in the market focus on marketing strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to expand their customer base. All these factors are expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc. as major market participants.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of vegan consumers, increasing demand for convenience in cooking, and the growing number of millennials interested in cooking. However, the need to comply with regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this report. Buy Full Report Now

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global recipe apps market is segmented as below:

End-user

Android



IOS

The adoption of recipe apps will be significant among Android users over the forecast period. The Google Play Store has become a preferred platform for recipe apps over the few decades. This is mainly attributed to the growing use of android smartphones across the globe, which increases the demand for recipe apps. In addition, the increasing adoption of Android smartphones is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Type

Free Users



Paid Users

The free recipe apps segment in the global recipe apps market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Free user apps are common in Android, iPhone operating systems (iOS), and Windows because they are far more accessible and easy to obtain than subscriptions or paid downloads.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will dominate the global recipe apps market in terms of revenue generation. The rising awareness about the need to live a healthy lifestyle and dietary habits among consumers will drive the growth of the recipe apps market in North America over the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recipe apps market report covers the following areas:

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recipe apps market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the recipe apps market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.



Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist recipe apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recipe apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recipe apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recipe apps market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market 2022-2026: The global mindfulness meditation apps market is segmented by platform (iOS, Android, and others), end-user (individual and corporate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the iOS segment. North America will emerge as a dominant market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Fitness App Market 2022-2026: The global fitness app market is segmented by application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market will generate maximum revenue in the lifestyle monitoring segment. APAC will have largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Recipe Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 421.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Free users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Free users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Free users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Free users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Free users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Paid users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Paid users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Paid users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Paid users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Paid users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aisle Ahead Inc.

Exhibit 103: Aisle Ahead Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Aisle Ahead Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Aisle Ahead Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 BuzzFeed Inc.

Exhibit 106: BuzzFeed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: BuzzFeed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: BuzzFeed Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Conde Nast

Exhibit 109: Conde Nast - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 110: Conde Nast - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Conde Nast - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 112: Conde Nast - Key offerings

11.6 Cookpad Inc.

Exhibit 113: Cookpad Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Cookpad Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Cookpad Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Discovery Inc.

Exhibit 116: Discovery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Discovery Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Discovery Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Discovery Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Dotdash Meredith

Exhibit 120: Dotdash Meredith - Overview



Exhibit 121: Dotdash Meredith - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Dotdash Meredith - Key offerings

11.9 Immediate Media Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Immediate Media Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Immediate Media Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Immediate Media Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 SideChef Inc.

Exhibit 126: SideChef Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: SideChef Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: SideChef Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Yummly Inc.

Exhibit 132: Yummly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yummly Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Yummly Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio