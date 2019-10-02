Recipe Box Plugin™ And Mobile App Win W3 Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hometown Media (AHM) continues to compile industry accolades. Its' newest technology, the Recipe Box Plugin™ for food blogs, influencer sites and websites has been recognized with a Silver Award for Technical Achievement for Websites by the 14th annual W3 Awards.

Additionally, the Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App (iOS & Android) was awarded Silver for Best User Interface for Mobile Sites & Apps.

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts received over 5,000 entries from across the globe. The W3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Web Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content created by some of the best creators worldwide.

"As a publisher ourselves, in addition to developing and deploying our CuratorCrowd™ technology, we focus on creating the best user experience for our site visitors. This carries over to those blogs and sites that use our technology, regardless of the user device," says Founder and CEO Dan Hammond. "We are pleased that our efforts have been recognized by the W3 in these categories. More importantly, blogs and sites that use our Recipe Box Plugin™ turn their site into a recipe-saving hub for their users. Traffic, engagement, email lists and visitor satisfaction all increase from this technology. And, all traffic is directed to the original source via the Recipe Box Plugin™ and the Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App. This is something food influencers and blogs have wanted. Other third-party providers seem intent on trying to retain this traffic in their app or plugin tech."

To date, millions of users save, categorize, share and return to favorite recipes using the cloud-based Recipe Box Plugin™ and the Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App. Users become ambassadors for the site deploying this technology by merely sharing their saved recipes and content with friends and family.

AHM has received over thirty awards for its proprietary technology and user interface designs.

More information about American Hometown Media can be found at www.americanhometownmedia.com

About American Hometown Media:

American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty, and CuratorCrowd™ cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists. Based on over 8 years of development, this proven technology already powers millions of online recipe site users.

