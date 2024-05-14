VAUGHAN, ON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Recipe Unlimited and Gastronomous Technologies announced their strategic partnership today aimed at revolutionizing kitchen operations in the restaurant industry.

Recipe Unlimited and Gastronomous Technologies partner to set new standards of excellence and productivity in the culinary landscape (CNW Group/Gastronomous Technologies Inc)

Recipe, Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, is embarking on a new venture by testing state-of-the-art automation of the "flame grill" at select Harvey's restaurants across Ontario called the Chronogrill. After over two years of meticulous development by the Gastronomous team, an industry-leading automation firm, this innovative solution incorporates AI, advanced vision systems, and industrial-grade automation to grill the perfect burger in half the time while reducing energy consumption. "The goal of integrating this cutting-edge technology is to deliver an exceptional guest experience by serving top-quality flame-grilled burgers 100% of the time while simultaneously increasing our speed of service and lowering our environmental impact," says David Colebrook, President of Limited Service Dining for Recipe.

Utilizing Internet-of-Things connectivity, the system provides detailed operational insights, 24/7 remote monitoring, and seamless service support.

Kevork Sevadjian, CEO of Gastronomous Technologies, echoes David Colebrook's sentiments, emphasizing the success of the collaboration. "Recipe has been an exceptional partner throughout this journey," he remarks. "Recipe's forward-thinking leadership and their team's collaboration have been instrumental in realizing the potential of this partnership. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for Recipe but also heralds a new era of innovation for the entire restaurant industry."

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Gastronomous

Gastronomous is a leader in automation solutions for commercial kitchens. The company designs, builds and services AI-powered and purpose-built automation utilizing industrial-grade mechanics, vision systems and IoT connectivity. Dedicated to improving food quality, efficiency, and sustainability, Gastronomous' solutions optimize restaurant workflows, and reduce waste.

More information is available at www.gastronomous.ca.

