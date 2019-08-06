Recipe Unlimited Corporation Partners with Blackhawk Network to Deliver Enhanced Digital Gifting Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network today announced that Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's leading full-service restaurant company, is using Blackhawk's CashStar platform to provide its customers with digital gift cards (egifts). Recipe Unlimited selected Blackhawk to leverage its unparalleled global network and advanced digital capabilities.

With almost 1,400 restaurants located in more than 300 communities across Canada, Recipe Unlimited looked to Blackhawk to create an enhanced overall mobile and web gift card purchasing experience for its customers. Blackhawk's CashStar technology optimizes revenue and provides a seamless experience for customers. The flexibility of the platform allows Recipe Unlimited to bring real-time egifting capabilities to its guests in digital channels across devices. The restaurant company will also be able to engage customers and drive sales using fully-automated gift card promotions.

"Creating a great guest experience, wherever and however we interact, is always our number one priority," said Derek Greenberg, Vice President of Business Development and Guest Experience at Recipe Unlimited. "Partnering with Blackhawk Network has allowed us to provide a seamless digital egift card offering that meets the high standards our customers expect from us."

Steve Dekker, Managing Director, Canada and Latin America, Blackhawk Network, commented, "Our focus on innovation and dedication to collaborating with our clients allows industry-leading organizations like Recipe Unlimited to meet and exceed their program goals. By taking advantage of our digital gifting platform, Recipe Unlimited can create a customized experience and easily engage with their customers wherever they are, in-store, online or on-the-go."

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About RECIPE

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne. RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 31, 2019, Recipe had 22 brands and 1,382 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Brunkow

303-717-9575

courtney@fletchergroupllc.com

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

http://www.blackhawknetwork.com

