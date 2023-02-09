Recipes by Josh Announces $100,000 Donation to Adalyn Rose Foundation to Support Grieving Parents

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recipes by Josh, a division of Joshua Schwartz Consulting, LLC, a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania company announces a $100,000 donation to The Adalyn Rose Foundation (ARF), a Reading-based non-profit organization, to support families grieving the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or in the first few months of life.

The $100,000 donation will supply numerous Remembrance Carts and advance ARF's ongoing strategic plan, in memory of Quinton Keith Hadden, the son of Christopher and Brittney Hadden, of Leesport, Pennsylvania and the nephew to Joshua and his partner, Devon.

Every day, new parents experience the devastation of meeting their baby for the first time and having to say goodbye shortly after. These parents have limited time and opportunities to create memories with their babies. They are often shocked, unprepared, and don't know what to do. The Remembrance Carts can help them feel more comfortable and allows them to make memories with their babies while they still can.

"Adalyn Rose Remembrance Carts are used in the hospital setting, in Labor and Delivery, and in Neonatal Intensive Care Units. They are brought to a mother's room after her baby is born still or dies shortly after birth," says ARF Executive Director, Chloe Ciferri. "The carts are filled with items that families can use to make memories with their babies, while they are still together. We provide children's books for parents to read to their babies, blankets to use in photos, wooden hearts and bears for the babies to hold, and even coloring books and bracelet-making kits for siblings. Families can use these items with their babies, and then take them home as special keepsakes."

"Seeing my sister and her family struggle at the loss of their son, Quinton, who was stillborn, has left a lasting impression on me," says Joshua Schwartz, the CEO of Joshua Schwartz Consulting, LLC. "The Adalyn Rose Foundation provided numerous services to support my sister and her family. I promised my family Quinton's name will never be forgotten, and by supporting the Adalyn Rose Foundation, in Quinton's memory, it not only helps our family in the mourning process, but will help other parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and grandparents who unfortunately gain another angel in their life, too early."

The donation of $100,000 will allow ARF to provide immediate support to bereaved families in dozens of hospitals across Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

ABOUT ADALYN ROSE FOUNDATION

The Adalyn Rose Foundation provides comprehensive support to families grieving the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or during infancy. We provide immediate support within the hospital setting and financial support for funeral and memorial costs. We host free monthly support groups, bereaved couples workshops, and events for loss moms, dads and siblings.

SOURCE The Adalyn Rose Foundation; Joshua Schwartz Consulting, LLC