Recipients of NAGC Blue Pencil, Gold Screen Awards Announced:

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) presented 97 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards during a virtual awards ceremony held Wednesday.

In previous years, the NAGC Communications School and Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards have been held in person. Given the unknowns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of attendees, this was the second year the NAGC board of directors opted for a virtual experience.

The Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards recognize excellence in government communication at all levels of government across the nation. Listed as one of the 21 most coveted government leadership awards, the Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards program has 35 categories in which communicators can submit work, reflecting the breadth of tactics employed by government communicators to deliver information to the public.

More than 50 local, county, state, tribal and federal agencies were recognized for excellence in government communications in the 2021 awards program. The full list of 2021 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen award recipients is available online.

The South Fayette Township earned the 2021 Best-in-Show Award for their entry in the COVID-19 PR Campaign: DIGITAL category, The NAGC Board of Directors determines the Best-in-Show award each year from among all the first-place awards.

"A worldwide pandemic driven by a previously unknown virus coupled with social unrest regarding deaths involving police challenged governments at all levels this past year and highlighted the critical role of clear, honest, timely communications," NAGC President Scott Thomsen said. "We are proud to recognize the excellent work that these award winners provided to their communities in support of COVID outreach, government services and so much more. Their efforts empowered people to make informed decisions and better understand the challenges we face."

"Much remains to be done in our country," he said. "The example set by these government communicators is one we should all follow."

Established in 1976, the NAGC is the only not-for-profit association dedicated to advocating, promoting, and recognizing excellence in government communication. NAGC provides world-class communication training to its members and non-member government communicators through its annual Communications School and monthly professional development opportunities.

