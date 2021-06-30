Reciprocating Air Compressor Market to Cross $40 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the reciprocating air compressor market which estimates the market valuation for reciprocating air compressors will cross US$40 billion by 2027. The growing healthcare sector is expected to positively impact the industry growth.

Reciprocating Air Compressor Market size is slated to exceed USD 40 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Reciprocating air compressors are used in several end-user industries such as healthcare, oil & gas, energy, manufacturing, semiconductors, etc. The growing manufacturing units around the world with the global economy back on track after the pandemic are expected to drive the reciprocating air compressors market growth.

The stationary segment will witness around 3.5% CAGR and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast spell. Stationary reciprocating air compressors cover many products where they are used, such as air conditioning, refrigerators, automotive, and medium-to-small capacity industrial reciprocating air compressors.

Others segment includes multistage reciprocating air compressor and diaphragm and will witness over 3.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Multistage arrangement improves the volumetric efficiency and reduces the leakage, reducing the cost and saving energy.

The oil-free segment will witness steady growth in the reciprocating air compressors market through 2027. Oil-free reciprocating compressors are employed in areas where oil contamination can't be endured such as the healthcare, food & beverage, and electronics industries. The presence of oil in the compressed air in these application areas may have severe repercussions such as health hazards, equipment damage, and other occupational hazards.

The energy segment will witness over 3.0% CAGR in the reciprocating air compressors market. These are primarily utilized in all types of power plants, which include nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and also in diesel-engine generators. In thermal power plants, compressed air is utilized for getting rid of fuel residues, desulphurization, and for cooling the turbines by utilizing hydrogen.

The home appliance segment will showcase around 4% CAGR as these are utilized in air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, etc. Most of the reciprocating air compressors utilized in home appliances are low in cost and easy to repair, increasing their application in many other aspects of home appliances. The growing per capita income along with increasing demand for home appliances is expected to drive the revenue generation.

North America will witness around 3.5% CAGR in the reciprocating air compressors market. Rising shale gas exploration in the U.S. is expected to be the main driving factor in the region. A huge number of refrigerated warehouses in the region for food & beverage industries is anticipated to further drive the product demand.

Some major findings of the reciprocating air compressor market report include:

The growing global population and increasing per capita income are driving the demand for home appliances, positively impacting the market.

Single products are used when the pressure of air does not exceed more than 100 psi and are primarily used mainly in home appliances.

The key reciprocating air compressors industry players are Atlas Copco, Emersion Climate Technologies, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Elgi Compressors USA , Inc., Quincy Compressor, Vanair, Frank Technologies, Sullair, LLC, Hertz, Ingersoll-Rand, Coburg Equipments Private Limited, Guru Enterprises, and others.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.