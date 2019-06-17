Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market to hit $120bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Middle East & Africa reciprocating power generating engine market will onlook growth owing to increasing government measures to diversify the power generation mix. Furthermore, reviving economic growth along with increasing investments from financial institutions including Asia Development Bank (ADB) to develop industrial sector will fuel the business landscape.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3386

The > 7.5 rated power will grow on account of ongoing government plans to electrify rural and remote areas along with rapid industrialization across the emerging economies. High power requirement across the industries coupled with growing utility sector will boost the reciprocating power generating engine market. In addition, flourishing construction activities, and infrastructural development will drive the industry growth.

Global Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market is poised to surpass USD 120 Billion 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Paradigm shift toward sustainable energy sources coupled with increasing demand for energy efficiency will foster the market growth. Growing utilization of CHP technology along with increasing investments toward renewable capacity addition will boost the industry growth. In addition, favorable regulatory scenario pertaining to development of combined cycle plants will fuel the business outlook.

Growing demand for reliable, uninterruptable and cost-effective systems for electricity generation across industrial establishments will fuel the reciprocating power generating engine market growth. Increasing focus to reduce dependency on conventional sources along with favorable incentives and schemes by respective government authorities toward adoption of sustainable energy sources will complement the industry landscape.

Browse key industry insights spread across 400 pages with 664 market data tables & 28 figures & charts from the report, "Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Size, By Fuel Type (Gas-fired, Diesel-fired, Dual fuel), By Rated Power (Below 2 MW, >2-3.5 MW, >3.5-5 MW, >5-7.5 MW, > 7.5 MW), By Application (Industrial, CHP, Energy & Utility, Landfill & Biogas), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share, & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/reciprocating-power-generating-engine-market

Ongoing development of cogeneration technologies coupled with easy availability of gas will stimulate the natural gas reciprocating power generating engine market size. Furthermore, growing manufacturing industries including pharmaceutical, fertilizer and oil & gas will propel the industry growth. Reliability, lower systems cost and fast start up are some of the key features which will positively influence the product adoption.

Favorable regulatory policies toward carbon emission coupled with changing climatic condition will boost the reciprocating power generating engine market size. Introduction of various norms and mandates toward sustainable building along with continuous technological advancement will positively influence the product penetration. The U.S. EPA in 2018, introduced the International Green Construction Code to enhance the environment and health of structures, buildings and sites.

Major industry players in reciprocating power generating engine market includes Yanmar, Wartsila, DEUTZ AG, Mitsubishi, Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Escorts Group, MAN Energy Solutions, Ashok Leyland, John Deere, Kohler Power, Caterpillar, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, JCB Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Cummins and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3386

Browse Related Reports:

Marine Engines Market Size By Fuel (MDO, MGO, LNG, Hybrid), By Power (< 1,000 HP, 1,000-5,000 HP, 5,000-10,000 HP, 10,000-20,000 HP, > 20,000 HP), By Technology (Low Speed, Medium Speed, High Speed), By Propulsion (2-Stroke, 4-Stroke), By Application (Commercial [Container Vessels, Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Roll On/Roll Off], Offshore [AHTS, PSV, MPSV], Recreational [Cruise Ships, Ferries, Yachts], Navy), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, Norway, France, Russia, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Angola, Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico) Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/marine-engines-market

CHP Market By Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass), By End User (Residential [Space Heating/Cooling, Water Heating, Cooking, Lighting], Commercial [Educational Institution, District Energy, Office Building, Government/Military], Industrial [Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Food, Paper, Primary Metals]), By Capacity (1 kW – 0.5 MW, 0.5MW - 5MW, Above 5 MW), By Technology (Combined Cycle, Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine , Reciprocating Engine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Finland, Russia, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil), Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/combined-heat-and-power-CHP-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.