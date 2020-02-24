Reciprocity and ZenGRC Honored As Winner of Four Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. For its eighth annual InfoSec Awards, the magazine assessed 3,200 companies that create and offer the most innovative security information products and services. Only 10% of these companies were named as winners of the coveted InfoSec Awards 2020.

"Reciprocity's ZenGRC embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We are thrilled to be named a winner in four categories, and see this award as validation of our hard work and commitment to solving information security risk and compliance issues for our customers," said Jordan MacAvoy, Vice President of Marketing at Reciprocity. "With ZenGRC, Reciprocity is helping our customers move beyond check the box compliance to a true risk-based approach. It's a partnership that allows CISOs, CROs, and CCOs the ability to operate with confidence that their organizations are safer in a world of growing risks and more stringent regulations."

Reciprocity will be demonstrating the advanced information security risk and compliance capabilities of ZenGRC at the RSA Conference in San Francisco February 24-28. Come visit the Reciprocity booth #3332, South Expo Hall. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

Reciprocity, ZenGRC and ZenConnect are trademarks and registered trademarks of Reciprocity in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Reciprocity. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Reciprocity, Inc.

Related Links

http://reciprocitylabs.com

