Reciprocity Debuts Advanced ZenGRC Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, today announced significant enhancements to ZenGRC Risk Management. Building on the ZenGRC core risk functionality, customers now gain a powerful new set of tools in their efforts to evaluate and mitigate risk. In addition to providing insight into how multiple risks interact, how they could impact the business, the probability of occurrence, and actions the company can take to remediate risks, organizations will also get enhanced visibility into risks through the library of pre-built connectors available through Reciprocity's ZenConnect platform.

ZenGRC Risk Management capabilities include:

Fully Customizable Risk Calculations: establishes relationships across systems, business divisions, and controls to understand the impact to the company risk profile and see the connections holistically; considers the interaction of multiple risks rather than focusing on a single risk or event, and considers the potential impacts of multiple threats

Advanced Risk Workflows: after identification and assessment of a potential risk, automatic remediation options are presented to resolve compliance gaps and strengthen risk posture

Custom Dashboards, Reporting, and Heat Maps: helps identify key issues and provides executive-level insights that support leveraging risk intelligence for reward and value creation, rather than risk avoidance

Pre-loaded Content: compatible with existing programs and methods, allowing an easy move from spreadsheets, reduced change management process, and fast time to value

"Reciprocity is committed to listening to our customers and delivering a solution that simplifies complex processes, helps take their risk management program from reactive to proactive, and transforms risk management into a competitive advantage," said Scott Nash, Vice President of Product at Reciprocity, "With ZenGRC, we've delivered a fully customizable risk solution, with integrations to leading business, workflow, and information security apps, getting customers closer to continuous-monitoring and real-time risk statuses across the entire tech stack."

ZenGRC Risk Management is available immediately across all geographies. ZenGRC helps companies from all vertical markets, particularly those facing strict governance and compliance standards and complex risk management, and has seen rapid growth and adoption across mid-market and enterprise organizations in technology and technology-enabled industries.

ZenGRC provides exceptional value, including best-in-class time to value and total cost of ownership, with a flexible platform that fits unique program requirements, pre-loaded with content and templates, and white-glove onboarding from our team of industry experts. Current customers can contact their customer success manager, and access educational materials at ZenUniversity. For more information or to schedule a demo, go to reciprocitylabs.com .

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

