Reciprocity Launches First-of-its-Kind Integrated GRC Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity, the provider of leading information security risk and compliance solution, ZenGRC, today announced a first-of-its-kind Platform-as-a-Service, ZenConnect. The integrated solution, ZenGRC + ZenConnect, provides a modern approach to managing information security risk and compliance in today's complex cybersecurity and regulatory landscape. Through a library of pre-built connectors, companies can now automate the flow of information between systems, people, and partners enabling a more mature risk and compliance posture with minimal effort.

The platform is launching with 17 ready-to-use API-driven connectors to popular applications used widely by companies for collaboration, ticketing, business intelligence, cloud-storage, SSO/SAML, and information security. Organizations will benefit from automated evidence collection, improved communications and collaboration, as well as real-time monitoring to quickly identify, assess and mitigate risks.

"Working closely with our ZenGRC customers, we realized how many different tools are used in every organization. We knew how much time people spent manually exporting, modifying, and uploading information," said Michael Knighten, Vice President of Product. "This launch moves us one step closer to our vision of a technology-enabled information security experience unmatched in the market."

The company plans to add additional connectors over the coming quarters and is currently working with a number of partners to grow its connector library. To learn more, please visit https://reciprocitylabs.com/zenconnect/ .

About Reciprocity: Reciprocity is organizing the world of information security by empowering trusted relationships between systems, people and partners. Its leading platform, ZenGRC, provides organizations with a modern approach to managing infosec risk and compliance. Founded in 2009, Reciprocity has reimagined traditional bulky, legacy-GRC software. The company is recognized for its hassle-free implementation, intuitive design and forward-thinking technology solutions that move risk and compliance from a cost-center to a value-creator for organizations. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in Europe, South America and Asia.

