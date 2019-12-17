Reciprocity Unveils New GRC Software Package Featuring Advanced Capabilities And Functionality

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, today announced Pro and Pro+. The two new software packages offer the integrated ZenGRC solution with the ZenConnect™ platform, as well as advanced risk functionality and reporting capabilities, integration of ZenConnect Connectors, and enhanced client support to enable customer success on the platform.

Highlights of Pro and Pro+ include:

ZenGRC + ZenConnect, the first and only integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution that provides always-on, out of the box integrations with the most widely used business and information security tools. With just a few clicks, customers can simplify workflows, automatically gather and distribute data, and continuously monitor their data to identify, assess, and mitigate risk in real-time.

Advanced risk functionality including custom risk calculation and pre-loaded risk content.

Advanced reporting capabilities including executive-level dashboards, and task tracking and management.

Integration of ZenConnect Connectors which span communications, workflow and ticketing, information security applications, storage, login and authentication, reporting and analytics, and robust two-way API. 17 Connectors are currently available with more in development. Connectors currently available include: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Jira, Qualys, ServiceNow, Splunk, Slack, and Tableau.

Enhanced client support including direct access to GRC experts, managed release support, quarterly program assessment, and escalated support and response time.

"We developed Pro and Pro+ to meet our customers' need for more advanced functionality in a prescriptive, SaaS solution," said Rob Ellis, Senior Vice President of Sales. "These new packages offer customers out-of-the-box integrations, enabling a seamless data-driven approach to managing information security risk and compliance."

Pro and Pro+ are available immediately across all geographies. The packages were designed to fit the needs of companies of varying maturities from startups to large enterprises, as they navigate the changing risk and compliance environment. Pro and Pro+ help companies from all vertical markets, particularly those facing strict governance and compliance standards and complex risk management, gaining adoption and success particularly across mid-market and enterprise organizations in a wide variety of industries including: software and technology, finance and insurance, casinos and gaming, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC for compliance at reciprocitylabs.com

