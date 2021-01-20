ReCircled Acquires Circlarity

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCircled, LLC, a Denver-based industrial sustainability company serving the textile, apparel and footwear sector, announced the acquisition of Circlarity, LLC, a leading digital sustainability intelligence technology company. ReCircled provides the infrastructure for the circular economy by facilitating apparel and footwear brands' transition to a sustainable, fully circular business model. Built around a partnership between the brand and the consumer, this model enables a closed-loop reuse cycle for apparel and footwear. Merchandise is produced, used and returned to be reconditioned and remade or recycled, then re-introduced into the consumer market, extending product life cycles and reducing pollution and waste.

Circlarity (www.circlarity.com) technology allows brands to implement, manage and monitor retail consumer return programs. By using Circlarity's interface, consumers enjoy a convenient and engaging sustainability experience, where each consumer return is trackable, reportable and personally meaningful. Brands have full visibility into all sustainability activity and behavior of their customers, real time data about sustainability that supports brand value and reputation and a marketing narrative that reinforces environmental stewardship. Circlarity is currently the only technology of its type commercially available in the marketplace.

Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled said, "We know and understand that consumer return (referred to as "Take Back") technology that makes it easy and convenient for the retail consumer to return items to the brands, either directly or through retail partners, is the first step in achieving full brand circularity. Take Back programs have to be adopted not only by brands and retailers, but also, and most importantly, by consumers. Consumers need to have the moral incentivization to make the effort to return merchandise when they are finished using it."

Ira Baseman, the founder of Circlarity said, "I am so pleased that Circlarity is now part of the ReCircled platform. My vision that Take Back would drive circularity is realized through this partnership. I look forward to working with the ReCircled team to launch this technology with leading brands and retailers around the world."

Industry sustainability and public responsibility will play a key role in moving apparel and footwear away from current business practices of mass production and waste. ReCircled is the turnkey solution for apparel and footwear brands to make this transition and enter the circular economy.

