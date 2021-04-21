ReCircled Opens New Facility in Sidney, Nebraska

DENVER, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCircled, a company focused on the ReUse and ReCycling of the 100 Billion garments and 25 Billion shoed produced annually, is pleased to announce the opening of their Sidney, Nebraska facility. ReCircled has signed a lease for the WWII area buildings that last occupied the distribution center for Cabela's - World's Foremost Outfitters.

This facility will become the center for the innovation needed to create the first Garment to Garment recycling system in the United States. In addition, ReCircled is working with leading scientists and engineers to design and develop the first system that will be capable of the disassembly of all clothing, shoes and accessories at scale. Using robotics, optical scanning and laser cutters that are currently on the market, the first operational system will be in place early 2022.

ReCircled Sidney, is putting to use the practice of reuse in all aspects. With 8 building and nearly 750,000 square feet available, these building were built during WWII as an ammunition depot and later Cabela's repurposed them as a Distribution Center. Located at the intersection of a North/South and East/West rail line, and located geographically in the center of the United States, this facility is ideal to reduce the carbon footprint for the movement of the clothing, shoes and accessories that will need to be processed over the coming years.

Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled said, "This is the culmination of the past years, working to build the process that is necessary to help brands and retailers create a Circular Business Model and close the loop. It will also be nice to add jobs to the local economy since the closure of the Cabela's Headquarters. With ReCircled upcycling and recycling activities and the commitment from our brand partners, we are confident this is a long-term proposition for industry and the town of Sidney."

With the thought that sustainability and responsibility will lead fashion back from the current global economic climate, ReCircled is the turnkey solution for fashion brands to enter the Circular Economy.

