ReCircled, Partners with Kaltex, Creating Circular Denim

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCircled LLC, a preprocessor for footwear, apparel, and accessories, and Kaltex USA, one of the leading denim producers in North America, have announced an exclusive partnership to complete the circle for the first fully vertical and transparent circular denim in the Western Hemisphere.

Kaltex, based in Mexico, was established over 100 years ago and is the largest fully vertical producers of denim, piece dye, apparel, and home products in North America. Facilities include mechanical recycling, spinning, dyeing, weaving and cutting/sewing/laundry facilities. With their own natural gas fired cogeneration energy plant and water treatment facilities, sustainability is at the heart of all Kaltex activities. Kaltex is RCS, ZDHC, Oeko Tex, and WRAP certified including several others.

ReCircled will administer Branded Take Back Programs, work with brands and retailers DCs on unsaleable items, sort by brand and prepare the denim for recycling. Once these products have been sorted, cleaned and detrimmed, they will move to Kaltex for recycling into new denim, completing the full circle.

This Textile-to-Textile process will provide brands and retailers, the ability to create Circular Denim with a turnkey system handled from beginning to end by ReCircled and Kaltex.

Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled said, "From the beginning we knew that collaboration was needed to build the systems that allow for recycling textiles at the highest level. With the system we now have in place, it's finally a reality."

Eric Goldstein, EVP Kaltex Apparel said, "Kaltex has been recycling cotton for 15 years but now we are truly circular with the infrastructure to pick up cotton products from almost any place in the USA and transport to our facility where we are vertical from fiber to finished goods." He went on to say, "This process is the first of its kind in the hemisphere, it's transparent, sustainable with a very low carbon footprint, and truly circular."

Kaltex will be presenting their collection and the Circular Process at the Kingpins Show, on July 19th and 20th in New York. Please email [email protected] for details.

