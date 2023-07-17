ReCircled, Partners with Kaltex, Creating Circular Denim

News provided by

ReCircled LLC

17 Jul, 2023, 13:40 ET

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCircled LLC, a preprocessor for footwear, apparel, and accessories, and Kaltex USA, one of the leading denim producers in North America, have announced an exclusive partnership to complete the circle for the first fully vertical and transparent circular denim in the Western Hemisphere.

Kaltex, based in Mexico, was established over 100 years ago and is the largest fully vertical producers of denim, piece dye, apparel, and home products in North America. Facilities include mechanical recycling, spinning, dyeing, weaving and cutting/sewing/laundry facilities. With their own natural gas fired cogeneration energy plant and water treatment facilities, sustainability is at the heart of all Kaltex activities. Kaltex is RCS, ZDHC, Oeko Tex, and WRAP certified including several others.

ReCircled will administer Branded Take Back Programs, work with brands and retailers DCs on unsaleable items, sort by brand and prepare the denim for recycling. Once these products have been sorted, cleaned and detrimmed, they will move to Kaltex for recycling into new denim, completing the full circle. 

This Textile-to-Textile process will provide brands and retailers, the ability to create Circular Denim with a turnkey system handled from beginning to end by ReCircled and Kaltex. 

Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled said, "From the beginning we knew that collaboration was needed to build the systems that allow for recycling textiles at the highest level. With the system we now have in place, it's finally a reality."

Eric Goldstein, EVP Kaltex Apparel said, "Kaltex has been recycling cotton for 15 years but now we are truly circular with the infrastructure to pick up cotton products from almost any place in the USA and transport to our facility where we are vertical from fiber to finished goods." He went on to say, "This process is the first of its kind in the hemisphere, it's transparent, sustainable with a very low carbon footprint, and truly circular."

Kaltex will be presenting their collection and the Circular Process at the Kingpins Show, on July 19th and 20th in New York. Please email [email protected] for details.

Contact Scott Kuhlman at [email protected] or 612.859.7397 for more information.

SOURCE ReCircled LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.