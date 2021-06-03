ReCircled to Participate in Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

DENVER, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCircled, a company focused on the ReUse and ReCycling of the 100 Billion garments and 25 Billion shoes produced annually, is pleased to announce they will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference, Wednesday June 9th, 2021 from 8:00 – 8:35 am ET.

Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled said, "I look forward to joining the opening panel discussion to discuss the future of Fashion and the supply chain. We are honored to be part of this prestigious group including panelists from Thredup and Ralph Lauren. We would like to thank Morgan Stanley and their ESG team for the invitation."

With facilities in the United States, Italy and soon to open in the UK and Hong Kong, ReCircled works with Global Brands and Retailers on turnkey solutions for Take Back Programs, Upcycling and Recycling programs. With a proprietary process that insures nothing goes to the landfill, ReCircled creates a closed loop with their brand and retail partners.

Contact

Scott Kuhlman

Phone 612 859 7397

Email [email protected]

Website – recircled.com

SOURCE ReCircled