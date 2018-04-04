Recirculating Farms Coalition Debuts Mobile Wellness Partner Program "Growing Local on the Geaux"

Recirculating Farms Coalition Executive Director Marianne Cufone said, "We offered a variety of programs at our farm site, Growing Local, in Central City, New Orleans, and members of the community repeatedly asked if we could bring these services to their neighborhoods. This sparked the idea of a mobile program, and we are so excited to work with our partners to make it happen."

This unique mobile format allows Recirculating Farms Coalition to take programs previously offered in one place "on the go," directly into the neighborhoods that need and want healthy food, affordable healthcare, recreation and learning opportunities, but have challenges accessing them. The project joins together existing programs in the Greater New Orleans area by creating partnerships with other organizations in various areas of expertise.

Luke's House is a non-profit organization that offers free medical care through volunteer providers and medical students. "We are excited to work with Recirculating Farms Coalition's new mobile program to bring health and wellness services right into New Orleans neighborhoods. We are also looking forward to building a garden at our site to host classes and grow fresh food for our clients," said Adam Bradley, Executive Director.

Emily Mickley-Doyle of SPROUT NOLA said, "We are thrilled to partner with Recirculating Farms Coalition to offer the public sustainable agriculture programming. At SPROUT NOLA, we believe everyone should have access to knowledge of how to grow food, whether that's for personal use or production for sale. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to build our community-based food system through access and education."

The new initiative is sharing a truck with Top Box Foods, a non-profit organization that offers fresh, healthy foods at affordable prices, particularly to those living in areas with limited access to nutritious eating options. "We are proud to partner with Recirculating Farms," stated Sam Heyman, Director of Business Development and Co-Founder of Top Box Foods - New Orleans. "As a leader in the fight against food insecurity, Top Box Foods is now bringing more locally grown fruits and vegetables to New Orleanians by working with Growing Local on the Geaux."

Growing Local on the Geaux is offering programs in neighborhoods that most need and want them, promoting health and wellness throughout the city. This was highlighted by the City of New Orleans when it awarded Recirculating Farms Coalition a Tricentennial "Next 300 Challenge" grant to support the new activities.

"The hope is to inspire more participation in multiple health supportive activities, by making them fun and more easily accessible," said Cufone. "Health and wellness should be possible for us all, and this program brings us a step closer to that", she said.

Growing Local on the Geaux will host its first event of 2018 - a free community yoga class - on April 4th on the rooftop parking deck of the ReFresh Project.

The Recirculating Farms Coalition is a collaborative group of farmers, educators, non-profit organizations and many others committed to building local sources of healthy, accessible food. Through research, training and advocacy, the organization supports community health and wellness and promotes stable jobs in green businesses.

