RECITE ME MARKS ADA'S 36TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW CAMPAIGN TO DRIVE DIGITAL ACCESSIBILITY FORWARD

Year-long initiative invites organizations to make meaningful progress towards digital accessibility through support, education and community action

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), digital accessibility software provider Recite Me has launched 36 for 36, a year-long campaign designed to encourage organizations to take meaningful action toward more accessible digital experiences.

Rather than marking the anniversary with a single awareness initiative, 36 for 36 is built around a series of themed activities and opportunities that educate, support and celebrate organizations making progress in digital accessibility.

The campaign launches at a significant time for accessibility in the United States. With the U.S. Department of Justice extending the compliance timeline for ADA Title II web accessibility requirements for many public entities, organizations have been given additional time to prepare.

Recite Me believes that additional time should be viewed as an opportunity to make progress, not postpone it.

"Thirty-six years after the ADA became law, accessibility has come a long way, but there is still more to do," said Ross Linnett, Founder and CEO of Recite Me. "We created 36 for 36 because progress shouldn't wait for a milestone anniversary or another compliance deadline. Disabled Americans deserve action and accessibility now. Every organization can take steps today to create more inclusive digital experiences, and we're committed to helping them do that."

Throughout the next 12 months, the campaign will feature digital accessibility giveaways and opportunities for organizations to get involved, including:

Volunteer support for American disability organizations from the Recite Me team

Accessibility health checks for eligible non-profits and small organizations

PDF accessibility support

Accessibility clinics with accessibility specialists

A new Digital Accessibility Champion awards programme

Organizations are invited to take part by applying for accessibility support, nominating an accessibility champion, or sharing their own accessibility journey as part of the campaign.

Running through July 2027, 36 for 36 reflects Recite Me's ongoing commitment to helping organizations create digital experiences that are more inclusive, more accessible and better for everyone.

To learn more or get involved, visit https://reciteme.com/us/event/36-for-36/.

Editor's Notes

Recite Me is a global digital accessibility company providing software and services that help organizations create inclusive digital experiences, improve accessibility, and support accessibility compliance worldwide.

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SOURCE Recite Me