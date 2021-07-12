Reckitt Announces Completion Of Biofreeze Acquisition

Reckitt announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Biofreeze and TheraPearl from Performance Health Tweet this

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Biofreeze:

Biofreeze is a leader in over-the-counter topical pain relief with gel, roll-on, spray, cream and patch formats. The brand has a strong footprint in North America retail and clinical channels with an e-commerce and international presence.

The acquisition also includes the TheraPearl brand, a leader in premium hot and cold therapy with a strong footprint in North America.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com .

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE Reckitt