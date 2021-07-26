Reckitt Brands and Fetch Rewards Partner to Offer Consumers More After-Purchase Benefits and Rewards

MADISON, Wis. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt , a global leader in household consumer brands, has partnered with Fetch Rewards – the nation's No. 1 shopper-rewards app – to provide consumers with a new opportunity to receive loyalty benefits and earn rewards for purchasing Reckitt products. Shoppers can now earn rewards points every time they purchase products from select Reckitt brands, which include Airwick, Finish, Woolite, Resolve and Lysol Neutra Air. The Fetch Rewards app is free to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"Loyalty and rewards apps are a rapidly growing opportunity to engage with consumers," said Chris Tedesco, General Manager of US Marketing, Hygiene at Reckitt. "This partnership with Fetch reflects Reckitt's ongoing commitment to expanding strategic partnerships in digital technology in a way that allows us to meet more customers where they are. In a digital era where people increasingly desire flexibility, consumers will now be rewarded for choosing our brands regardless of where they shop."

Fetch Rewards works directly with CPG companies, retailers and restaurants to give shoppers access to free rewards with every purchase of a participating product. With this new partnership, Fetch shoppers will receive special offers and earn rewards when they purchase popular Reckitt brands.

"We're thrilled to welcome Reckitt to the Fetch family and to provide even more ways for our shoppers to earn rewards for purchasing their favorite brands," said Pat Burke, Chief Revenue Officer of Fetch Rewards. "Delivering strong results for our partners and adding more value for consumers is what Fetch is all about, and we couldn't be more excited to be working with Reckitt as we continue our journey to become the world's largest rewards platform."

Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing rewards app in the U.S., with nearly 8 million active users. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -- from any store or restaurant -- and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick, Resolve and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/us .

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT FETCH REWARDS

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app in the U.S. By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch rewards app has been downloaded more than 20 million times and has nearly 8 million active users. To date, Fetch has processed more than 1.5 billion receipts and has delivered more than $185 million in rewards to its shoppers. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com .

Contact:

Allison Geyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Rewards

Related Links

fetchrewards.com

