Reckitt Expands Gender Pay Reporting To Almost 70% Of Its Global Workforce

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, maker of popular consumer goods Lysol, Enfamil, and Mucinex, today published its most comprehensive gender pay report to date, providing data for ten of its major markets, representing almost 70% of Reckitt employees across the world.

Reckitt became one of the first FTSE companies to go beyond UK gender pay reporting requirements last year, increasing its scope to five markets including China, India, Mexico the UK and the US. This year, Reckitt has doubled the number of markets covered by the report by also adding Brazil, Indonesia, Poland, Russia and Thailand.

Reckitt's global ambition is to achieve gender balanced management at all levels by 2030. As part of this ambition, Reckitt is committed to working hard to improve diversity and inclusion across the business. This includes how Reckitt recruits new people, treats its suppliers, seeks new partners, and gives its employees an equal chance to be the best they can be.

Ranjay Radhakrishnan, Reckitt's Chief Human Resources Officer, commented:

"Our expanded voluntary gender pay gap reporting reflects our willingness to be more transparent and fosters greater trust with our stakeholders. Diversity and Inclusion is at the heart of Reckitt's purpose. We aspire to a workplace where everyone has room to be themselves. Our ambition is that our teams represent the diverse consumers we serve."

The data sets used in the report have been assured under ISAE (UK) 3000 by our independent provider KPMG and reflect the position as at April 2020.

In the United States, Reckitt has over 4,100 employees working from Utah, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, and Minnesota.

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE RB

Related Links

http://www.reckitt.com

