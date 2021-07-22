Reckitt Introduces Science-Led Lysol® Pro Solutions to Help Businesses Protect People Outside the Home

Lysol Pro Solutions is being introduced at a time when 78% of consumers are still concerned about germs.¹ Following the pandemic, consumers have a heightened awareness of how germs spread and a strong expectation that businesses will do their part to help prevent and combat the transmission of viruses such as flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinovirus. Around 85% of business leaders believe that having the right products and processes for cleaning and disinfection is one of their most important job responsibilities. However, 70% do not have any specific expertise in this area.²

Lysol Pro Solutions addresses these needs by empowering businesses across all industries to take the appropriate measures to protect their staff and customers. It draws on Reckitt's deep science expertise and world-renowned research on illness-causing pathogens. Lysol Pro Solutions has already delivered successful programs for industry leaders such as Hilton Hotels, Delta Air Lines, Avis Budget Group, and many Major League Baseball teams, where custom protocols have been implemented to help combat the spread of germs. Notably, 62% of people indicated that they are more confident to engage with a brand if a Lysol partnership is in place.³

The Lysol Pro Solutions program includes:

Science-backed targeted hygiene solutions and training materials developed around the high-traffic and high-touch areas of businesses. To combat the transmission of germs in hotspot areas, Lysol's team of virologists, microbiologists, and medical scientists have developed these solutions through intense testing. Cleaning and disinfecting protocols are combined with other appropriate measures, such as encouraging staff and customers to wash or sanitize their hands at critical times.

At a time when a majority of Americans remain concerned about germs while away from home and 88% expect businesses to implement protective measures, it is paramount that businesses use effective and trusted products such as Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol Disinfectant Spray. These products have been proven effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Lysol signage and iconic intellectual property , enabling businesses to leverage the #1 U.S. disinfectant brand. 6 The presence of Lysol-branded signage within businesses and their marketing enables owners to demonstrate their commitment to science-backed cleaning and disinfection protocols and help increase their customers' confidence.

, enabling businesses to leverage the #1 U.S. disinfectant brand. The presence of Lysol-branded signage within businesses and their marketing enables owners to demonstrate their commitment to science-backed cleaning and disinfection protocols and help increase their customers' confidence. Global delivery logistics for fast and reliable deployment across the country, ensuring businesses have proper quantities of Lysol products to meet the standards set forth by the enhanced protocols and customers' expectations.

"Americans' expectations of cleanliness have changed forever," says Rahul Kadyan, EVP of Reckitt Global Business Solutions. "For 130 years, Lysol has helped to protect people, and with Lysol Pro Solutions, we have furthered our long-standing commitment out of the home. We are enabling businesses to put in place enhanced disinfection standards that help them meet heightened consumer expectations."

When developing targeted cleaning and disinfection measures, Lysol Pro Solutions takes into account how customers move and interact within a space, with a focus on germ-harboring areas within those spaces. It then produces enhanced protocols and delivers training on when, how, and what products should be used to clean and disinfect.

"Our investment in research is part of our relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world," continues Kadyan. "This cutting-edge scientific expertise is invaluable in creating cleaning and disinfection solutions that consider the individual needs of a business. This is why companies such as Hilton Hotels, Major League Baseball, Delta Air Lines, and Avis Budget Group have already chosen to partner with Lysol Pro Solutions. Through our program, we are helping businesses keep their spaces strong against the current global health crisis and potential threats of tomorrow."

For more information, contact [email protected]



