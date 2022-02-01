RECKITT, MAKERS OF LYSOL AND DETTOL, AND DIVERSEY® JOIN FORCES

The collaboration will see Reckitt's leading disinfection brands, Dettol and Lysol, along with other Power Brands such as Harpic, Vanish, Airwick and Pine O Cleen, being distributed by Diversey in the B2B channel in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, as well as Turkey and Russia starting in March 2022. This collaboration in emerging markets significantly expands the geographic footprint established by the relationship Reckitt and Diversey already have in North America.

As the world continues to open and people spend more time outside their homes, they expect safer environments. By providing access to Reckitt's products, Diversey and Reckitt are working to help businesses reassure their employees and patrons with targeted solutions, cutting-edge technology and trusted brands.

This alliance marks a sizeable growth opportunity for both Reckitt's Global Business Solutions (GBS) unit and Diversey by expanding the Lysol and Dettol Pro Solutions offerings further in the B2B space via Diversey's market-leading position. It will combine the strong consumer trust in the Lysol and Dettol brands with Diversey's B2B expertise, supported by the targeted hygiene approach and cleaning protocols developed by Reckitt's scientific teams and demonstrated at world-class events such as the COP26 climate summit in 2021.

Reckitt and Diversey are also working to expand their collaboration, to further help businesses prevent the spread of illness-causing germs in new B2B spaces.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

http://www.reckitt.com/thisisreckitt

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Moretin, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Pro Solutions

Reckitt's Pro Solutions offering harnesses the power of the Lysol (United States) and Dettol (Europe and APAC) brands to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. The comprehensive approach incorporates science-backed protocols and training, iconic Lysol and Dettol products and Lysol and Dettol branded materials for business communications. Pro Solutions equips businesses to achieve a trusted standard for protection.

Dettol – Lysol's sister brand across Europe – is the leader in germ protection, helping to safeguard the health of families across the world since 1933. Its product line-up spans household disinfection and personal hygiene products, including Dettol Anti-bacterial Wet Wipes, Instant Hand Sanitizer, and Dettol Disinfectant Spray.

Diversey

Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of more than 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

SOURCE Reckitt