RECKITT OPENS ITS LARGEST OTC MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN THE U.S.

New state-of-the-art North Carolina factory will produce Mucinex®

SLOUGH, England , Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ('Reckitt plc') announces the acquisition of a pharmaceutical site in Wilson, NC, that will expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint and allow it to produce Mucinex® tablets and liquids to meet increased consumer demand for cold and flu symptom relief in the United States.

Reckitt is investing $200 million to establish a state-of-the-art Mucinex manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Post this Mr. Mucinex is headed to North Carolina. Aerial Rendering of Reckitt’s future Mucinex OTC facility in North Carolina Entrance Rendering of Reckitt’s future Mucinex OTC facility in North Carolina

Reckitt is investing £155 million ($200 million) in the site to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which will ensure a more resilient supply chain in its largest market. Located in the vicinity of the 'Research Triangle,' one of the most important life science hubs in the United States, the Wilson factory will become Reckitt's biggest over-the-counter (OTC) manufacturing facility in the U.S. and is expected to create nearly 300 jobs.

"Mucinex is our #1 over-the-counter product in the U.S. and the #1 global cough and decongestant medicine so, with the rise in demand for cold and flu relief, we are taking action to expand access to our products and build a more resilient supply chain," said Harald Emberger, Chief Supply Officer, Reckitt. "The Wilson facility will greatly increase our Mucinex production capacity, localize more manufacturing, and enable us to better serve our customers and consumers."

Over the past few years, the seasonality of cold and flu has shifted with illnesses occurring earlier in the year starting in mid-November lasting into January.1 It is estimated that in the U.S., adults will experience two to three colds this year, with children getting sick even more often, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).2 The CDC estimates that flu was associated with 40 million illnesses and 470,000 hospitalizations during the 2023-2024 season.3 Additionally, COVID-19 infections are expected to occur at similar levels to last year,4 but the country also experienced surges in off-season COVID this summer. 5

"Each year, the burden of illness caused by respiratory viruses is unpredictable, and this has only intensified post pandemic," said Chris Tedesco, Senior Vice President, Health for North America, Reckitt. "Demand for Mucinex products has increased over historical pre-pandemic averages, and the factory in Wilson enables us to increase access and meet future demand during in-season and off-season surges. We will service demand with greater agility, prepare for long-term growth and deliver new innovations like Mucinex Mighty Chews and Mucinex 2-in-1 Nasal Spray."

The facility is approximately 310,000 square feet and will be able to manufacture a wide range of tablets. In the future, the facility also will have capabilities to support additional products including Move Free® and Biofreeze®. In addition to creating hundreds of new factory jobs, the facility will also support local jobs in construction, engineering and transportation to help distribute Reckitt products across the country.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Mucinex:

For more than 20 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant mucus or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms 6

The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms 6

The #1 over-the-counter brand used by doctors for their own cough and cold symptoms6

For more information, visit Mucinex.com

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

References

Think Global Health. "Where COVID Has Shifted Flu and RSV Seasons" Published online 9 May 2024 . [Last accessed December 2024 ] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "About the Common Cold." Available at www.cdc.gov/common-cold/about/index.html. [Last accessed December 2024 ] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "2023-2024 Influenza Season Summary: Influenza Severity Assessment, Burden and Burden Prevented." Available at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/whats-new/flu-summary-addendum-2023-2024.html. [Last accessed December 2024 ] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "2024-2025 Respiratory Disease Season Outlook – October Update." Available at www.cdc.gov/ncird/whats-new/2024-2025-respiratory-disease-season-outlook-october-update.html#:~:text=Outlook%20for%20the%202024-2025,RSV%20compared%20to%20last%20season. [Last accessed December 2024 ] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Wastewater Surveillance System, "

Wastewater COVID-19 National and Regional Trends." Available at www.cdc.gov/nwss/rv/COVID19-nationaltrend.html. [Last accessed December 2024 ] IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, August 2023 .

SOURCE Reckitt