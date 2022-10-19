RECKITT SIGNS PLEDGE TO ADVANCE SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS AS A PROUD MEMBER OF AD NET ZERO

We work to see a cleaner, healthier world. This means working with and seeking out partnerships and organizations that share our pursuit to operate in responsible and sustainable ways.



PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make operations more sustainable and protect our planet, Reckitt, a global consumer products company, today signed a pledge with Ad Net Zero to further industry alignment in decarbonising ad operations. This pledge is the advertising industry's drive to reduce the carbon impact of developing, producing and running advertising to real net zero. As a member of Ad Net Zero, Reckitt intends to continue leading the way to promote practical steps in combatting climate change.

In addition, Reckitt has already reduced absolute carbon in its operations by 66% and is already purchasing 100% renewable electricity in its manufacturing, with its own ambition of reaching net zero by 2040.

Fabrice Beaulieu, Chief Marketing, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at Reckitt said, "At Reckitt, our ambition is to be net zero by 2040, because we understand the impact that climate change is having on everybody's health, our lives and our world. Our ambition covers everything we do, reducing the carbon footprint of our factories, our brands, and their communications. Signing this pledge with Ad Net Zero recognises the breadth of our carbon footprint. It reaffirms our ambition and our purpose at Reckitt, to protect heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world."

John Osborn, Ad Net Zero USA Director, said: "As Ad Net Zero expands internationally, it's vitally important to have the collective support of significant advertisers, agencies and media owners in the US market. This move by Reckitt demonstrates real leadership, joining with other big businesses in collaborating to tackle the critical issue of climate change that we all face."

Reckitt joins global advertisers and media owners who have committed to rolling out Ad Net Zero internationally, including Unilever, Google, Meta, dentsu international, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP, Sky and Pubmatic.

Ad Net Zero, launched in November 2020, aims to achieve collective industry alignment to reach real net zero carbon emissions from the development, production and media placement of advertising in the UK by the end of 2030 through industry membership and to extend this decarbonisation ambitions internationally. Through research and development by the Advertising Association's Climate Action Groups, they formulated a partnership-driven plan to help businesses reduce their carbon emissions.

The Ad Net Zero action plan includes:

Setting targets to measure and reduce emissions from business operations;

Measuring, managing and reducing emissions from advertising production;

Curbing emissions from commercial media supply chain;

Restricting emissions generated through events; and

Harnessing advertising to drive sustainable consumer behavior.

More information on Ad Net Zero is available online at adnetzero.com .

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at reckitt.com/us.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

