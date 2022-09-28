Reckitt, the Maker of Lysol, Emphasizes Commitment to Community Health with Product Donation to the University of California, Davis

UC Davis Health Will Distribute One Million Packs of Lysol Wipes to Community Partners to Promote Health Equity

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the maker of Lysol, is donating one million packs of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to UC Davis Health, which will in turn distribute the wipes to community partners in Yolo and Sacramento counties, promoting health equity in Northern California and helping to educate community members on proper hygiene habits.

The donation comes at a time of continued spread of COVID-19, monkeypox being declared a public health emergency in the U.S., and the onset of cold and flu season.

"As an anchor institution, UC Davis Health is committed to supporting community health and wellbeing, even beyond the care that we give at our hospital and clinics. We're proud to be able to share much-needed sanitizing products with groups in our community who need them," said Hendry Ton, Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. "We're thankful to Lysol for the generous donation."

"Lysol's mission is to help families keep their loved ones illness-free, and that goal has taken on added meaning over the course of these past few years," said E. Yuri Hermida, EVP North America Hygiene for Reckitt. "Beyond COVID-19, communities must be continually aware of the spread of illness and take the steps necessary to stay educated on best practices for stopping the spread. That's why we're so proud to work with UC Davis to promote health equity in local communities and give people the tools to maintain strong health and hygiene habits."

Much of Lysol's pandemic relief efforts have focused on under-resourced communities, including through its HERE for Healthy Schools Initiative. The brand has worked closely with education partners to provide millions of disinfecting supplies and educational materials to schools across the country, helping schools return to in-person learning.

For more information on Lysol products, visit www.Lysol.com.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Lysol -- For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

SOURCE Reckitt