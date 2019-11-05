Reckon Point Announces $1.5M Seed Funding

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckon Point, the industry leader in indoor navigation, positioning and scanning technologies, announced today that it has closed a $1.5 million seed round led by Notes We Buy LLC.



Based in San Antonio, Texas, Reckon Point provides customers with advanced indoor navigation technology that can create interactive indoor maps using Google Maps API technology. It also provides indoor navigation and positioning services. The created maps allow for seamless transition from outdoors to indoors to let venue guests navigate easily and effortlessly.



"With the support of our strategic investors, we're accelerating development of our product and adding to our internal development team," said Reckon Point Founder and CEO, Gabe Garza.



"Over the next 12 to 18 months, we will expand our talent base to serve a broader range of customers. We are pursuing top-level software engineers, robotics engineers, and technicians."



Garza founded Reckon Point over five years ago after spending over six years working for the Department of Defense. During this time, he led multiple advanced research and development projects in cloud-based applications for the Air Force 24th Cyber Defensive Squadron and the 25th Air Force Cyber Offensive Squadron, and served as the Flight Test Lead / Algorithms Lead Engineer for an advanced DARPA missile program involving autonomous tracking and navigation.

MIGSU the robot Reckon Point Founder and CEO, Gabe Garza

A seasoned Engineering System Architect with extensive experience in cyber security, cloud development and signal processing, Garza earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern Maine and an MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

His team at Reckon Point have spent the past three years developing the proprietary technology that allows it to efficiently map a variety of indoor environments. Currently, the company is targeting large venues where navigation can be difficult for visitors.

"Our technology is non-intrusive, meaning venues do not have to shut down or move guests out while we map its space," said Garza.

"Our fleet of mobile robots can triangulate various positions by utilizing the various signals in a space. This includes internet routers and cell phone signals. All of this can be done with guests still in the venue."



The mobile robots that Reckon Point deploys move around the interior of a building and scan the environment for signals that will provide the data needed to locate your position. It does this with near-pinpoint accuracy -- as it can locate your position within 2 meters.

The intention of Reckon Point's technology is to more effectively help people wayfind in large multi-directional spaces -- including convention centers, hospitals, college campuses, and sporting venues.

Garza explained that while the development process has been demanding, his team's efforts have made mapping efficient and not as time-intensive as one might assume.

"The time is takes to digitally map a building will vary by size, but people are often surprised to learn that we can effectively map their venue in a month or less. We like to say that by deploying our technology, 'Your guests will never be lost again.'"

About Reckon Point

Founded in 2014, Reckon Point is a tech start-up located in San Antonio, Texas. With over 40+ combined years of experience with the DoD, Reckon Point specializes in 3D mapping & state-of-the-art indoor positioning technology, specifically indoors, where GPS proves otherwise ineffective. Its high-resolution data collection services are capable of collecting signals from the Earth's electromagnetic field, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LiDAR for sub-meter accuracy with pinpoint precision within just 2 meters. For additional information, please visit www.reckonpoint.com .

