Reckya Madougou, Benin's presidential opposition party leader arrested

PORTO-NOVO, Benin, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ms. Reckya Madougou, the leader of Benin's largest opposition party and first female presidential candidate for a major party, was arrested in the capital city of Porto-Novo, according to Madougou's campaign team lawyer, Renaud Agbodjo.

Despite an immense crowd that tried to form a human shield for protection, Madougou was unjustly arrested by military forces directed by President Patrice Talon. This order is part of his escalating effort to undermine democracy in Benin, according to Agbodjo.

The military forces also targeted other opposition candidates meeting in the capital, including Joel "The Professor" Aivo and Moise Kerekou, son of President Mathieu Kerekou. Both opposition leaders were able to escape.



Madougou's campaign team is calling on the international community to condemn President Talon's disregard for due process and demand her immediate release.

Madougou is to appear at the prosecutor's office tonight. Her campaign team is calling on all Benin citizens to rally around her by appearing at the office of the prosecutor in peaceful solidarity. Benin's democratic goals cannot be undermined by President Talon's strongman tactics.

