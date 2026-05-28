reclaim and IDEMIA Public Security Collaborate to Expand TSA PreCheck® Value Beyond the Checkpoint

Offer connects TSA PreCheck® enrollment via IDEMIA Public Security with off-airport luggage delivery, supporting a more seamless passenger journey for airports and airlines

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- reclaim, the premium luggage management network, today announced a collaboration with IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and an authorized enrollment provider for TSA PreCheck® since 2013, introducing a new travel benefit for eligible TSA PreCheck travelers. The collaboration is designed to support a more seamless end-to-end passenger journey by pairing trusted traveler enrollment with off-airport luggage delivery.

As part of the program, travelers who enroll in TSA PreCheck® through IDEMIA, as well as eligible TSA PreCheck® members, will be eligible for a promotional offer on reclaim's luggage delivery service. reclaim enables passengers to schedule luggage pickup from their home or hotel, securely transport their bags, and deliver them to the airport, allowing travelers to move through the airport without handling their luggage.

The initial offer is $35 for two pieces of luggage delivered from a traveler's accommodation to the airport (a 30% discount) in reclaim's service markets, including Atlanta and Miami. Additional cities are planned for launch throughout 2026.

The collaboration extends the value of trusted traveler programs beyond the security checkpoint by addressing another persistent friction point in air travel: managing luggage before and after a flight. For airports, airlines, and industry stakeholders focused on improving the passenger journey, the program introduces a benefit that connects identity enrollment with off-airport logistics.

Initially, TSA PreCheck® members can apply the promo code they will receive by email to claim their discount. Later this year, members can simply enter their Known Traveler Number (KTN) directly into reclaim's booking engine to validate their eligibility for the bundle.

"TSA PreCheck® transformed how travelers move through security," said Akmann Van-Mary, CEO and Founder of reclaim. "Our partnership with IDEMIA Public Security builds on that progress by removing another major point of friction — how luggage moves between the traveler and the airport."

As airports, airlines, and government agencies continue to invest in improving the passenger journey, partnerships across the travel ecosystem are becoming increasingly important. By connecting trusted traveler programs with off-airport logistics solutions, reclaim and IDEMIA Public Security aim to create a more seamless end-to-end experience.

"Travelers increasingly expect a more seamless experience across every part of their journey," said Lisa Shoemaker, IDEMIA Public Security spokesperson. "By working with reclaim, we are introducing an additional benefit for eligible TSA PreCheck® travelers that helps simplify how they move through the airport experience."

The reclaim service is currently available at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Miami International Airport, with additional U.S. markets expected in 2026. Airports, airlines and travel partners interested in offering reclaim can contact partners@helloreclaim for more information.

About reclaim

Based in Atlanta, reclaim is the premium luggage management network, transforming how luggage is handled by enabling end-to-end, off-airport delivery. Working with airports, airlines, hotels, and loyalty programs, reclaim helps reduce friction across the journey while supporting more efficient, passenger-focused operations. Learn more at helloreclaim.com.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Shankman

[email protected]

SOURCE reclaim