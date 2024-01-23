Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC purchases AllCool Refrigerant Reclaim, LLC, expanding its national refrigerant reclamation footprint

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC (RTI) announced the purchase of AllCool Refrigerant Reclaim, LLC, a locally owned and operated refrigerant company based in Frederick, MD. AllCool is an EPA-certified refrigerant service company providing reclamation, cylinder exchange, maintenance and recertification, and refrigerant sales in the Maryland-Washington D.C. market. AllCool supplies refrigerants and offers recovery and reclaim services to customers throughout the Eastern Seaboard to meet the needs of the HVAC/R, mechanical, and refrigeration industry.

Refrigerant reclaim provides building owners, commercial HVAC/R contractors, and industrial clients a safe and affordable solution to manage spent refrigerants in compliance with applicable regulations. Recovery and reclamation of refrigerants ensures an environmentally responsible and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders and reduces consumption of non-renewable resources needed to make virgin refrigerants.

Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC is a joint venture formed by Heritage Environmental Services and Fielding Environmental, offering a complete array of products and services, while consistently providing the industry's highest level of customer care.

"The AllCool acquisition expands our service offering to the East Coast, and is a great complimentary business," said Rodney Pierce, President of Reclamation Technologies, USA. "Recycling and reuse of refrigerants is the sustainable thing to do for our customers and the environment."

"RTI is excited to add the AllCool team to our growing business," said Katelyn Imrie, Commercial Officer of RTI. "RTI's expansion is helping us achieve our vision of becoming the national choice for refrigerant management services."

"We are super excited to join Reclamation Technologies. We share the same visons of caring for employees and customers and all the friendly faces you are used to seeing are still here to meet your needs. Our services will expand to reclaiming more refrigerants, larger inventory, and a nationwide network of available services," remarked Jimmy Trout of AllCool.

About Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC

RTI is an EPA-certified refrigerant reclamation company serving customers in the Midwest, Texas, Florida, and the Southeast. They provide on-site recovery services, reclamation, customized cylinder exchange programs, refrigerant sales, and industry-leading separation technology for mixed gases.

