Reclassification of a block of shares representing 6.78% of Ekinops capital stock

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses, has been notified of the off-market sale of all Ekinops shares still held by NT GP Ltd. (acting on behalf of the TempoVest Fund II L.P. and TempoVest Fund OA II L.P investment funds). The 1,724,550 shares sold represent 6.78% of Ekinops capital stock.

The TempoVest Fund investment funds were the last major shareholders resulting from the September 2017 merger with OneAccess still holding equity interests in Ekinops.

Following this sale, the breakdown of Ekinops capital stock and voting rights is as follows:

Shareholders No. of shares % of capital

stock No. of voting rights (theoretical) % of no. of voting

rights Bpifrance Participations 3,200,000 12.57% 6,057,143 18.03% Aleph Golden Holdings Sarl 3,200,000 12.57% 6,057,143 18.03% Managers & employees 1,209,898 4.75% 1,392,046 4.14% Other shareholders 17,838,281 70.10% 20,080,618 59.79% TOTAL 25,448,179 100.00% 33,586,950 100.00%

Financial reporting calendar

Date Release Tuesday, January 12, 2021 FY 2020 revenue (unaudited)

