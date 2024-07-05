Recliner Sofas Market size is set to grow by USD 8.47 billion from 2024-2028, Evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility, and features to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recliner sofas market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.04% during the forecast period. Evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility, and features is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of ar for enabling recliner sofa sales. However, fluctuations in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include American Leather Operations, Ashley Global Retail LLC, CHATEAU DAX SPA, COA Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Ekornes Ltd., Franklin Corp., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jackson Furniture Industries, Klaussner Home Furnishings, Lane Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd., Natuzzi SpA, Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., and Southern Motion Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global recliner sofas market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global recliner sofas market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements in the furniture industry. AR (Augmented Reality) technology is becoming increasingly popular, allowing customers to visualize furniture items such as recliner chairs and sofa sets in their homes before making a purchase. IKEA, a leading market vendor, has adopted this trend by offering an AR app, IKEA Place, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. This app enables customers to virtually place furniture in their homes for a more accurate assessment of size and fit. Other companies are following suit, providing VR (Virtual Reality) apps to enhance the customer experience. The adoption of these visual technologies is anticipated to drive market growth strongly over the forecast period.

The Recliner Sofas market is witnessing notable trends in various sectors. Armchairs with adjustable backrests, footrests, and headrests are popular choices for both residential and commercial settings. The ageing population's increasing demand for comfort solutions has boosted sales in this category. In commercial settings, recliners are a staple in spas, clubs, real estate offices, and luxury hotels. Design advancements include customizable products, comfort air technology, and swivel recliners. Eco-conscious consumers are opting for recliners with lever-operated mechanisms, reducing the need for electricity. Lumbar support, heat massage, and vibration features cater to individuals dealing with back pain. The residential construction industry and home furnishing products sector are significant contributors to the market growth. Premium and luxury recliners are increasingly popular in fully furnished apartments. Online platforms and offline stores offer diverse options for consumers. Sustainability concerns are driving the development of eco-friendly recliners, addressing issues like deforestation and carbon footprint. The tourism and hospitality sectors also contribute to the market, offering guests a comfortable and relaxing experience.

Market Challenges

The Recliner Sofas market growth may be affected by the volatility in the prices of raw materials. Key components in the production of recliner sofas include metals, filling materials, upholstery, wood, fabrics, carbon spring steel, fiberboard, and leather. Fluctuations in leather prices can significantly impact the manufacturing process, compelling manufacturers to consider pricier alternatives. Additionally, manufacturers source raw materials from multiple domestic and international suppliers, subjecting them to varying import and export duties. These price discrepancies can increase procurement costs, causing production delays and higher inventory expenses. Consequently, manufacturers might be pressured to produce lower-quality goods to maintain competitive pricing, which can erode profit margins and negatively impact the entire supply chain, potentially hindering market expansion.

The Recliner Sofas market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the residential construction industry, integrating lumbar support, heat massage, and vibration features in recliners is a challenge due to cost constraints. Home furnishing products, including luxury and premium sofas, face competition from the residential real estate and construction sector, which offers fully furnished apartments. Luxury and premium sofas, such as comfort air recliners with swivel functions, are popular in the tourism and hospitality sectors. However, incorporating comfort air technology increases production costs. Online distribution channels, including e-retailers, offer convenience but face challenges in providing adequate support for single-seater and multi-seater recliners. Back and side support, stool and rear comfort, and manual versus power recliners are essential considerations for both commercial and domestic markets. Fabric choices, including faux leather, micro-fiber, and vinyl, impact the final product's price point and appeal. Style preferences, such as casual, traditional, or contemporary, also influence consumer decisions. Overall, balancing affordability, functionality, and style is key to succeeding in the Recliner Sofas market.

Segment Overview

This recliner sofas market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Recliner Sofas market has experienced consistent growth due to increasing consumer preference for comfort and relaxation at home. These sofas offer superior comfort with adjustable backrests and footrests. Manufacturers focus on using high-quality materials and innovative designs to cater to diverse consumer needs. The market is competitive with key players implementing pricing strategies to attract customers. Overall, the Recliner Sofas market is thriving, providing excellent opportunities for businesses.

Research Analysis

Recliner sofas, also known as armchairs with adjustable backrests and footrests, offer comfortable seating arrangements for both residential and commercial settings. The backrest and footrest can be adjusted to provide optimal support for the user's back, head, and legs. Recliners are popular among an ageing population due to their ability to reduce pressure points and improve comfort. In commercial settings, such as spas, clubs, and real estate offices, recliners are often used to create a luxurious and relaxing atmosphere. Some recliners even offer additional features like heat massage, vibration, and lever-operated mechanisms for the headrest and lumbar support. The residential construction industry and home furnishing products market also benefit from the demand for premium recliner sofas. Online platforms provide a convenient way for consumers to purchase these products, which are available in various designs, sizes, and price points, from stools with simple backrests to large, plush couches for dwellers seeking ultimate comfort.

Market Research Overview

The Recliner Sofas market encompasses a wide range of Armchairs designed for ultimate comfort and relaxation. These seating arrangements feature adjustable Backrests and Footrests, catering to various user preferences. With an ageing population seeking comfortable solutions for their homes, the demand for Recliner Sofas has surged in both residential and commercial settings. Spas, Clubs, Real estate offices, and various industries have incorporated these products into their offerings. Design advancements have led to customizable products, including adjustable Headrests, Lumbar support, Heat massage, and Vibration features. However, concerns over environmental impact, such as deforestation and carbon footprint, have led to the development of Lever-operated models and the use of sustainable materials like Faux leather, Micro-fiber, and Vinyl. The market includes various styles, from Casual to Traditional and Contemporary, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Recliner Sofas are available in Single-seater and Multi-seater configurations, making them suitable for various applications. The market is further segmented into Commercial and Domestic sectors, with Online and Offline platforms serving as primary distribution channels. The Residential construction industry and Home furnishing products have seen significant growth in the demand for Premium and Luxury Recliner Sofas, while the Tourism, Hospitality, and Real Estate sectors have adopted these products to enhance their offerings. Comfort air technology, Swivel mechanisms, and various support configurations add to the functionality and appeal of Recliner Sofas. Back pain sufferers and those seeking relief from long working hours often opt for these ergonomic chairs. Overall, the Recliner Sofas market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions for modern living.

