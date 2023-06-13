Reco Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integrations (WIN)

Technology Partnership Enables Mutual Customers to Reduce Cloud Risk and Protect SaaS Applications

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reco, a leader in SaaS security, today announced its partnership with cloud security leader Wiz as the company unveils its Wiz Integrations (WIN). Chosen as a launch partner for WIN, Reco will bring the power of its AI-based SaaS security platform to joint customers and integrate Wiz into existing workflows.

Working together, Wiz and Reco provide customers with prioritized security findings with context, including inventory, vulnerabilities and configuration findings. With the combined technology of these two companies, joint customers will gain:

Visibility into SaaS applications: Reco's technology automatically maps and classifies every user interaction with SaaS applications and their data without the need for an agent. This provides complete visibility, control and automated workflows to protect SaaS applications, SaaS data and SaaS identities.

Comprehensive solution: The combined capabilities of Wiz and Reco give users a comprehensive cloud security solution that covers both SaaS and cloud environments, providing security teams context about users and their privileges.

Context-based security: Context across the SaaS ecosystems ensures customers have a better understanding of who the users taking action in cloud environments are and what other SaaS tools they have connection to. It also enables them to trace cloud assets and files that might appear in the cloud, ensuring they are not leaking or transferred to the wrong party via SaaS tools.

This partnership will help streamline security for organizations on their cloud transformation journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey. By combining the capabilities of Reco and Wiz, users can benefit from a comprehensive cloud security solution that covers both SaaS and cloud environments. Reco.ai's AI-powered interaction graph can help security teams discover who uses Wiz in the organization and provide context on these users and their privileges to use Wiz. In addition, Reco.ai can also help Wiz users understand the activity of their users and whether they abuse their privileges.

Ofer Klein, CEO, Reco, said: "To protect the data traversing SaaS applications, organizations need more visibility and business context in order to mitigate risk while also unlocking the full potential of these tools. The Reco and Wiz partnership is built on a common goal of helping companies detect security breaches and identify risks in their cloud environments. Reco gives users context, visibility and control – which delivers tremendous benefit when paired with Wiz's industry-leading cloud security solution. We are thrilled at the opportunity to leverage our context analysis to further streamline SaaS security, minimize data and identity risk, and automate remediation."

Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz, said: "A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI and drives efficiency. That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Reco are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits, and we are so thankful to have Reco on board for this launch."

About Reco:

Reco is a SaaS security platform that provides protection for data in SaaS, as well as ensuring proper posture is enforced in SaaS tools. Reco's platform harnesses the power of AI to take all unstructured data and communication in SaaS tools and build a real-time interaction graph for the specific organization, providing context around sensitive data and people to assess the risk in SaaS tools. Website: https://reco.ai/

