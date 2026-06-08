Reco Expands Executive Team and Global Footprint to Accelerate Leadership in Enterprise AI Agent Security

Company appoints COO and new executive team, opens Texas office, expands into UKI, and earns top national reseller rankings. Recognized with three Global InfoSec Awards.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reco, the only AI security platform purpose-built to discover, govern, and secure every AI agent, identity, and SaaS connection across the enterprise, today announced a series of strategic executive appointments, geographic expansion in Texas and the United Kingdom and Ireland, and channel milestones that reflect a market reaching an inflection point. Fortune 500 enterprises are deploying AI agents at scale. The governance infrastructure to manage them is no longer optional. Organizations need continuous visibility across their apps, the AI running inside them, and the agents extending beyond them. More than 100 enterprises are already building that with Reco.

The company has named Zoe Hillenmeyer as Chief Operating Officer. Hillenmeyer joins from Protect AI, where she led commercial and marketing functions across AI security, and brings senior experience from AWS, IBM, and Peak AI. At Reco, she will oversee go-to-market execution, operational scale, and cross-functional alignment as the company expands its enterprise footprint. She joins at a moment when AI agent security is shifting from early adopter priority to mainstream enterprise requirement.

Reco has appointed Kristen Twining as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales and Business Development. Twining joins from FireMon, where as Senior Vice President of Sales Americas she drove and closed enterprise cybersecurity deals across the $1B to $3B segment. At Reco, she will own the full Americas sales motion with responsibility for pipeline growth, enterprise close, and expanding the company's mid-market presence.

Additional executive appointments include Dana Harduf as Chief Human Resources Officer, Sandy Mathews as Vice President of Product Marketing, and Merav Keren Kindler as Vice President of Marketing.

Reco is opening a physical office in Texas, where the company has operated with dedicated team members and enterprise customers. Texas is home to one of the highest concentrations of Fortune 500 headquarters in the United States, with particular depth in financial services, energy, and healthcare, sectors where AI agent adoption and the identity risk it introduces are advancing rapidly.

The company has also placed a team on the ground in the United Kingdom and Ireland. EU AI Act enforcement timelines are creating board-level urgency for AI agent governance, and European enterprise demand has grown steadily alongside U.S. pipeline. Oliver Sears has joined Reco as the company's UKI Sales Director to own enterprise go-to-market across the region.

Reco has reached top national reseller rankings with a key channel partner in the United States. This partner has built a managed security practice around the Reco platform, using it to deliver AI agent governance and identity security services to enterprise clients. The model demonstrates how channel partners can build differentiated service offerings on top of Reco's infrastructure. In addition, enterprise wins are driving inclusion in Q1 reviews and QBRs, and the indirect pipeline is growing in parallel with the direct sales build-out.

The company also received three Global InfoSec Awards in 2026 for Market Innovator SaaS/Cloud Security, Market Leader AI Security Solution, and Pioneering GenAI Cybersecurity, reflecting independent recognition of Reco's technical depth and traction across the enterprise security market.

"What surprised me most was how painless it was — and that's thanks to Reco. We were projecting many hours, lots of responsibilities, more work for our team. And to have a solution that was able to come in and give us, almost instantly, within days, the true understanding of our footprint and our environment was very surprising in a positive way."

— Aaron Ansari, CISO, Exela Pharma Sciences, a fast-growing US-based life sciences company

"I joined Reco because the company is solving the right problem at exactly the right moment. Agent governance is where identity security and AI risk converge, and most enterprises do not yet have the infrastructure to manage it. Every organization I have talked to is at a different stage: some are governing a handful of agents, some have hundreds operating across their environment without full visibility. My focus at Reco is building the go-to-market infrastructure to meet them where they are and scale with them as this category matures."

— Zoe Hillenmeyer, COO, Reco

"AI agent security is no longer a planning-cycle conversation for Fortune 100 security teams. It is an active deployment challenge. We built Reco to be the platform security leaders reach for when they need to know what every agent in their environment can access, what it is doing, and whether it is operating within policy. The executive hires, the geographic expansion, and the channel build are strategically intentional. We are positioning Reco to lead this category as it becomes standard enterprise security infrastructure. We are building the channel and technology partner ecosystem to get there at scale."

— Ofer Klein, CEO, Reco

About Reco

Reco delivers continuous posture across the full stack: your apps, the AI running inside them, and the agents extending beyond them. The only AI security platform purpose-built to discover, govern, and secure every AI agent, identity, and SaaS connection within the enterprise.

Security leaders at Fortune 500 companies choose Reco to bring order to AI agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. Backed by a Knowledge Graph that maps identities, permissions, connectivity, and activity in real time, Reco delivers 1,000+ detection controls, deploys in 48 hours, and integrates with leading SIEM, SOAR, runtime, and endpoint solutions. 235+ apps supported, with new integrations built in three to five days. Learn more at www.reco.ai.

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SOURCE Reco