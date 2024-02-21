ReCo Thrives Under FinTech Leader 100GROUP: Two Years of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCo, a leading provider of state-of-the-art technology solutions for municipalities, proudly celebrates its two-year anniversary as a member of the 100GROUP family, marking a period of strategic evolution and groundbreaking advancements.

Since the acquisition by 100GROUP, CEO Jeff Brodsly has not only continued ReCo's legacy of excellence but has also led the company through a period of significant strategic planning, development of an innovative roadmap, and a fresh perspective on serving the government sector. This period has been emblematic of Brodsly's reputation for recognizing the potential in businesses and products, bringing in his trusted, long-term team to deeply engage with the industry and infuse new life into the product offerings. This approach of comprehensive due diligence and proactive innovation is a testament to 100GROUP's commitment to maintaining excellence and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Gary Norton, ReCo's Founder and President laid a robust foundation with his pioneering contributions to the industry. While Gary's role has evolved, his legacy continues to inspire the team, and his ongoing involvement remains an important part of ReCo's next phase of growth and technological advancement.

2023 was a landmark year for ReCo with the launch of online payments, a pivotal component of the broader ReCo Anywhere project, a cloud version of the classic ReCo Cashiering program, and significant expansion in its technological capabilities through the addition of new developers and tech specialists. This combination of innovation and strategic growth underscores ReCo's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art solutions while remaining at the cutting edge of technology to meet the evolving needs of its municipal clients.

Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP, comments on the journey, "The past two years have marked a transformative period for ReCo, characterized by strategic innovation and a commitment to our clients. Our collaborative approach has leveraged the strengths of both ReCo and 100GROUP to achieve new heights in the government sector. With initiatives like ReCo Anywhere and our continued investment in technology, we are excited to keep delivering exceptional value to our clients."

This commitment was recently highlighted by Gary Norton and General Manager Sarah McKee's visit to Ohio clients, including stops at Clark County and Pickaway County, emphasizing ReCo's hands-on approach to being genuine partners to their clients, ensuring that the services provided are not just solutions, but a testament to ReCo's dedication to their clients' success.

As ReCo embarks on its third year with 100GROUP, it is poised for continued leadership in the industry with the upcoming launch of ReCo Anywhere. With a relentless focus on innovation, client satisfaction, and technological excellence, ReCo is not just anticipating the future; it is actively shaping it. Together, ReCo and 100GROUP are setting new benchmarks in the industry, driven by a shared vision of delivering unparalleled value and service to their clients. The journey ahead promises to be one of transformative growth and enduring success, as they continue to redefine what's possible for municipalities across the nation.

About ReCo:

For nearly three decades ReCo has been the leader in providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to municipalities across the United States. Our revenue collection software for both in-person and online processes offers municipalities opportunities to improve services and reduce costs in ways that could not have been imagined a few short years ago. Cashiering and bill payments, financial interfaces, image processing, check processing, credit card processing, courts, law enforcement, utilities, city permits, and more – are what ReCo clients depend on us for.

