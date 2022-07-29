RECOGNI APPOINTS FORMER ZF GROUP SVP MARC BOLITHO AS CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recogni, Inc., the leader in AI-based visual perception for autonomous vehicles, today announced that Marc Bolitho, former Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Electronics and ADAS business unit at ZF Group, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately, and will become a member of the Board of Directors. Former Interim-CEO, Nicholas Brathwaite, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"Marc brings the perfect blend of business acumen, technology expertise, and innovative and progressive leadership needed to take Recogni through the next phase of growth," said Sriram Viswanathan, Recogni's chairman of the board and managing partner at Celesta Capital. "Marc's deep understanding of market dynamics and the technology required to succeed in this highly competitive industry of autonomous vehicle technology will enable Recogni to become a key factor in making full autonomy a reality for the world."

Bolitho joins Recogni with nearly 30 years of automotive engineering experience, focused on electronics development. While at ZF Group, one of the leading automotive suppliers, Bolitho grew the Electronics and ADAS engineering team and company's ADAS business to provide system solutions to global customers. Prior to this, Bolitho was responsible for the passive safety electronics systems business as well as engineering.

"I am both honored and excited to join the team at Recogni, as they have built the most sophisticated and high performing visual perception solution I have seen in this industry," said Bolitho. "Full autonomy comes down to one key factor - good decision making by the vehicle in every scenario, and it can only be achieved by having exceptional perception processing."

Bolitho will be based in San Jose and Detroit.

About Recogni

Recogni provides exceptional vision-based perception processing to Autonomous Driving platforms addressing high compute, low latency, and low power consumption. The company was founded in 2017 with offices in San Jose California and Munich Germany. Lead investors are GreatPoint Ventures, Mayfield, Celesta Capital, DNS Capital, as well as notable automotive OEM and tier 1s including BMW iVenture, Toyota AI Ventures, Bosch, Continental, and Faurecia – OSRAM Ventures. For more information, please visit www.recogni.com.

