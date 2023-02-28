Recogni Closes 2022 with Product Accolades, New Leadership

Recognized as Having Highest Processing Performance in the industry, Significant Customer Interest, and a New CEO, Marking Another Successful Year for the Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recogni Inc. the leader in AI-based perception purpose-built for autonomous vehicles, today announced the company ended 2022 with significant milestones driving the company's leadership in vision inference technology for autonomous driving systems.

Recogni's AI-inference chip, Scorpio , which enables perception with very low latency up to ~300m in real-time under various road and environment conditions, was recognized by Microprocessor Report as performing "far better" than other inference engines in leading SoCs on the market. Scorpio is the world's first 1000 TOPS (Peta-Op) class inference solution for autonomous mobility.

Recogni also launched the Phoenix ADAS/AD High Performance Computer, with unmatched processing capability of 2000 TOPS with low latency and low power consumption for autonomous vehicles. The Phoenix system combines Recogni's Scorpio AI processor and the Renesas R-Car V4H ASIL D support processor, both with leading edge 7nm designs, offering the most efficient and scalable solution for the high compute needs of various autonomous driving levels, from SAE levels L2+ to L3 to L4.

"The resounding message we are hearing from customers and partners is that AI computation capability and power consumption are the biggest challenge to address to make full autonomy a reality, and Recogni has solved this problem," said Marc Bolitho, CEO of Recogni. "Recogni was founded on the premise that true autonomous driving can only be achieved when a system collects and processes environmental sensor data far better than humans and our solutions are unmatched in their ability to process high resolution data with low latency and extremely low power consumption. I'm proud of our team for developing an innovative architecture that enables safe and sustainable autonomous driving."

In July, the company appointed Bolitho , former Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Electronics and ADAS business unit at ZF Group as Chief Executive Officer.

Recogni significantly grew its executive staff by hiring Rhonda Wade as Vice President of Human Resources, Mansour Behrooz as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, and Michael Manning as Vice President of Finance. In addition, the company expanded locations in San Jose and Munich and grew its team by more than 20%.

About Recogni

Recogni provides exceptional vision-based perception processing to Autonomous Driving platforms addressing high compute, low latency, and low power consumption. The company was founded in 2017 with offices in San Jose California and Munich Germany. Lead investors are GreatPoint Ventures, Celesta Capital, Mayfield, DNS Capital, as well as notable automotive OEM and tier 1s including BMW iVentures, Toyota Ventures, Bosch, Continental, Forvia and FluxUnit-OSRAM Ventures. For more information, please visit www.recogni.com .

