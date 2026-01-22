Re:Cognition Health Announces Medicare Coverage for FDA-Approved Early-Stage Alzheimer's Disease Treatments at Its Four U.S. Clinics

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:Cognition Health, a clinical research and treatment provider, announced today Medicare coverage for FDA-approved amyloid-targeting medications Leqembi™ (lecanemab) and Kisunla™ (donanemab) is now available for eligible patients when prescribed and administered through its U.S. centers in Fairfax, Virginia.; Chicago, Illinois.; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

Kisunla™ and Leqembi™ are monoclonal antibodies designed to target and clear amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's Disease. By reducing these toxic proteins, the medications help slow cognitive decline and disease progression, offering hope for patients in the early stages of the disease.

"These drugs are specifically effective for early-stage Alzheimer's Disease, so it is critically important to remove all barriers to immediate treatment – whether they be financial barriers or long wait lists for evaluation and treatment," said Dr. Emer MacSweeney, Co-Founder and CEO of Re:Cognition Health. "It is also essential for patients to seek help at the first sign of potential symptoms, which affords them the best possible chance to slow disease progression."

A global leader in Alzheimer's Disease research and treatment, Re:Cognition Health has been at the forefront of advancing treatments to slow the progression of the disease, from the early stages of clinical trials through FDA approvals and now treatment administration. Re:Cognition Health holds the distinction of being the first center in Europe to deliver amyloid-targeting therapies (ATT) to patients in a clinical setting; its clinical team is extremely experienced in these treatments, having administered more than 11,500 doses of ATT in the United States and the United Kingdom.

"According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 7.2 million Americans are living with the disease, and research shows that early detection is critical," said Tom Dent, Executive Chairman of Re:Cognition Health. "Many patients face an 8- 12-month wait just to see a neurologist, and by the time they're evaluated, the disease most likely will have progressed beyond the point where these therapies can help. The reality is that many people on these waiting lists are at high risk of losing eligibility because access comes too late. Re:Cognition Health supports individuals, and referring physicians and neurologists to screen, assess, and treat eligible patients, immediately."

To learn more, visit https://www.recognitionhealthusa.com/ or call 1-888-437-0813.

About Re:Cognition Health

Re:Cognition Health is a leading brain and mind health specialist, providing advanced diagnostics, treatment, and support for conditions such as Alzheimer's and other causes of cognitive disorders and dementia, concussion. Its expert US & UK clinicians use cutting-edge technology, clinical trials, and personalized care plans to deliver early, accurate diagnoses and effective interventions. With a focus on improving quality of life, the company offers multidisciplinary support for patients and families, helping people understand symptoms, access the latest treatments, and manage long-term brain health with confidence. The company has 10 centers throughout the United States and United Kingdom. Visit https://www.recognitionhealthusa.com/.

Media contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

Co-Communications

[email protected]

(914) 666-0066 x111

SOURCE Re:Cognition Health