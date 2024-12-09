Recognize Announces Strategic Investment in SDG Corporation

Partnership will focus on further buildout of leading cybersecurity solutions provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognize, a private equity firm focused on investing in digital services businesses, today announced that it has made a significant strategic investment in SDG Corporation, a leading provider of advisory, implementation, and managed cybersecurity services focused on identity and access management (IAM), threat, and risk.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT with approximately 400 professionals across the U.S. and India, SDG has a robust history of providing advisory, implementation, continuous engineering, and managed services across complex cybersecurity technologies. The Company's customer base includes blue-chip, enterprise firms, many of which are long-tenured relationships that require particularly complex and continuously evolving managed IAM and cybersecurity solutions. Ajay Gupta, SDG's founder, will continue to lead the company as CEO.

"We are thrilled to partner with Recognize, which brings unique experience in supporting the growth efforts of innovative digital services companies like SDG," said Mr. Gupta. "We believe that their domain expertise and unparalleled strategic leadership can help us enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers while continuing to drive outsized growth in the dynamic IAM and cybersecurity markets. I couldn't be more proud of what our team at SDG has accomplished over the past three decades and am excited for the journey ahead."

Jack Berney, Principal at Recognize, commented, "SDG has built an outstanding reputation as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies. We believe that the Company's multi-year enterprise relationships and persistent expansion speak strongly to the sophistication of SDG's IAM and cybersecurity offerings. Over time, management has cultivated what we believe is a talent base that differentiates through both depth and breadth of technical proficiency. We are excited to support Ajay and his extremely talented team to sustain accelerated growth."

Josh Miller, Partner at Recognize, added, "Recognize has made a concerted effort to invest behind cybersecurity services since its founding, including in the IAM space. This transaction shows that Recognize's persistence in sourcing, deep relationship building, sector focus, and alignment with founders resonates in the market and creates valuable proprietary opportunities. With its strong customer and partner relationships, talented employee base and differentiated intellectual property, we believe SDG is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant market opportunity ahead. We share Ajay's vision for the future of SDG and are excited to partner with him and the entire team in this next chapter."

Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Recognize. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to SDG and Wiggin & Dana served as its legal counsel.

About SDG Corporation

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global brands on complex business and IT challenges, SDG is a leading provider of technology, consulting, and managed services that enable organizations to confidently execute cybersecurity, identity, cloud, and risk management solutions to protect assets, mitigate risk, and grow securely. For six years in a row the company has been honored by the Great Places to Work Institute as a Great Workplace. For more information about SDG's award-winning consulting and technology solutions, visit sdgc.com.

About Recognize

Recognize is an investment platform exclusively focused on the digital services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com .

