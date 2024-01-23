Recognize Healthy Weight Week by Incorporating Weight Support Supplement, Nucific Bio-X4, Into Your Routine

Nucific Bio-X4 is a 4-in-1 Weight Management Probiotic For a Slim Body and Smoother Digestion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Weight Week is the third week of every January and an annual observance that encourages individuals to adopt balanced lifestyle choices in support of a healthy body weight. But Dr. Amy Lee, a renowned expert in the field, suggests maintaining a healthy weight requires more than diet and exercise— optimizing your digestion is just as important. According to Dr. Lee, using a probiotic supplement can play a significant role in achieving and sustaining a healthy weight.

Nucific Bio-X4 is a groundbreaking weight support formula made from science-backed ingredients chosen to help boost metabolism, fight unhealthy cravings, and help you achieve your weight loss goals.†*

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help promote a balanced gut environment and smooth digestion. Research suggests these factors can support a healthy metabolism, which can impact weight management. That's why Dr. Lee recommends anybody looking to support a healthy weight might consider Nucific Bio-X4 as their go-to probiotic formula.†*

This dietary supplement is enriched with four science-backed slimming compounds strategically blended to help reduce bloating, boost metabolism, and fight junk food cravings, making it easier to achieve weight loss goals. By incorporating probiotics into your routine with the help of Bio-X4, you can support your digestive system and contribute to your overall well-being during Healthy Weight Week and beyond.†*

What is Nucific Bio-X4?

Nucific Bio-X4 is a groundbreaking weight support formula made from science-backed ingredients chosen to help boost metabolism, fight unhealthy cravings, and help you achieve your weight loss goals.†*

This 4-in-1 blend includes 5 advanced probiotics that flood your gut with healthy slimming power. Strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium team up to help restore balance to your digestive system… Helping to manage embarrassing gas, uncomfortable bloating, or unexpected bathroom trips. Not only does Bio-X4 focus on probiotics, but it also addresses the vital issue of nutrient absorption. Plus, Bio-X4 contains 3 powerful digestive enzymes – amylase, lipase, and bromelain – which can help you turn carbs, fats, and proteins into energy (not fat).†*

Nucific Bio-X4 Key Ingredients

Probiotics : 5 powerful bacterial strains team up to soothe the gut, helping users enjoy smooth digestion and easier weight management. With a robust blend of colony-forming units (CFUs) derived from five potent Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, Bio-X4 offers a unique probiotic blend. This thoughtfully formulated supplement supports smooth and comfortable digestion, relieving and contributing to an overall enhanced digestive tract.†*

: 5 powerful bacterial strains team up to soothe the gut, helping users enjoy smooth digestion and easier weight management. With a robust blend of colony-forming units (CFUs) derived from five potent Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, Bio-X4 offers a unique probiotic blend. This thoughtfully formulated supplement supports smooth and comfortable digestion, relieving and contributing to an overall enhanced digestive tract.†* Caralluma Fimbriata : This ancient cactus is shown to help fight junk food cravings... Helping users avoid snacking between meals (and unwanted weight gain which may come with those calories).†*

Digestive Enzymes : These "digestion helpers" play a crucial role in breaking down food during digestion. That way, Bio-X4 users can enjoy reduced bloating after meals, with a steady boost of energy.†*

Where to Purchase Nucific Bio-X4

Nucific Bio-X4 is available for sale on the Nucific website for the price of $99 with a 90-day purchase price refund guarantee.

About Nucific

Nucific believes great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This has led the wellness brand and its creators to develop some of the most advanced supplements on the market. Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, the Nucific product line helps people from all walks of life look and feel their best. The brand's other whole-body health support formulas include Carb-C6 , Deep Cell Activator , and Nighttime Slimming Complex . Nucific's products contain premium ingredients that are third-party tested for quality. For more information, visit www.nucific.com or @nucific on Instagram.

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer in more than 30 nutrition clinics, Dr. Lee creates optimized diet plans for her patients, helping them achieve their weight goals and supporting their overall well-being. She is also co-author of the recent book, Access: Addressing the Obesity Crisis . Dr. Lee's continued research allows her to create innovative nutritional supplements to help people across the world look and feel their absolute best. For more information visit, dramylee.com and follow @dramy_lee on Instagram.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

SOURCE Nucific