Recognize Launches Live Event Rewards, Turning Employee Recognition Into Real-World Experiences

New experiential rewards offering allows employees to redeem recognition points or purchase tickets to concerts, sporting events, comedy shows, and theater, often with exclusive savings and no service fees.

BERKELEY, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee rewards are evolving beyond merchandise catalogs and digital gift cards. Today, Recognize App announced the launch of Live Event Rewards, a new experiential offering that enables employees to use recognition points or a credit card to access tickets to concerts, professional sports, comedy events, and live theater.

Preview the live event ticket experience HERE

Recognize transforms employee rewards with fee-free access to live events and experiences. Post this Recognize Live Events showcases experiential employee rewards, giving HR and People leaders a new way to deliver meaningful recognition through live event tickets. Speed Speed

The launch reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach employee engagement and retention. According to recognition research from Gallup, employees who receive meaningful recognition are up to five times more likely to stay at their organization, and 71% say increased recognition would reduce their likelihood of leaving. These findings highlight the growing importance of modern, experience-driven reward strategies.

Recognize Live Events introduces a seamless ticket discovery and booking experience designed to make recognition feel more personal, memorable, and emotionally impactful.

👉 Take a first look at Recognize Live Events and explore experiential recognition in action.

Early feedback from customers highlights how experiential rewards are already driving excitement and strengthening team connection.

"Live Events immediately stood out to our team because it offers something unique and memorable beyond standard rewards. It's sparked a lot of excitement and will be a great way to bring people together and strengthen our culture," a representative of the Gardiner team shared.

This feedback reflects a broader shift toward experience-based recognition that fosters stronger engagement and connection across distributed teams.

"Recognition is most powerful when it creates real emotional impact," said Alex Grande, CEO and co-founder at Recognize App. "Today's workforce values experiences over traditional rewards. By enabling employees to turn recognition into unforgettable live moments, from concerts to championship games, organizations can create stronger connection, loyalty, and culture."

Recognize Live Events enables organizations to deliver:

Access to thousands of live experiences across music, sports, comedy, and theater



The flexibility to redeem recognition points or pay directly via credit card



Exclusive ticket pricing that is frequently lower than traditional ticket marketplaces



that is frequently lower than traditional ticket marketplaces A no service-fee booking experience with transparent pricing



with transparent pricing A worry-free ticket guarantee for added employee confidence

HR and Total Rewards leaders looking to enhance employee engagement with no service fee event tickets and experiential recognition can schedule a personalized preview of Recognize Live Events HERE.

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SOURCE Recognize Services Inc